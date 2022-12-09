Read full article on original website
Shop with a Cop serves 200 kids
2022 ended up being a landmark year for Lebanon Area Foundation’s (LAF) Community Cares. The county-wide giving program crossed the $2 million threshold this year, investing $2,128,491 to nearly 80 different area nonprofits in the last 21 years. Thursday, Dec. 8, Community Cares recognized the recipients of 2023 grants at a celebration event held at LifePoint Church in Lebanon. “This was a really big, celebratory milestone. In the past we were thankful to be able to raise $100,000 or even $110,000 in a year but this year, we were able to raise $140,000,” said Melinda Fries, LAF Administrator. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
Golf Classic has raised more than $1 million for Lebanon charities over the years
What started out as a one-time fun golfing event has ended up being one of Laclede County’s longest lasting fundraising efforts. Since it began in 1998, the First State Community Bank (FSCB) Charity Golf Classic has now raised more than $1 million for Laclede County. Merri Hess, FSCB Charity Golf Classic Tournament Director, announced that this year’s 24th annual Golf Classic raised $28,000, which contributes to a total of more than $1 million. This yer’s proceeds were divided among local charities and organizations. A total 21 organizations that serve those in need of a hand up, children, families, senior citizens, people with disabilities, at-risk students, those needing intervention, animals and the sick received tournament funds. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
Springfield Public Schools leaders approve school calendar for 2023-2024 school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders decided the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. District leaders approved a calendar that gives students a more extended Thanksgiving break than Christmas. The district asked parents and faculty for input on the issue in November. Highlights Include:. School starts on Tuesday,...
Downtown Lebanon makes spirits bright
Christmas on Commercial had five blocks filled with family and friends enjoying a Christmas scene Friday, Dec. 9. The four-hour event featured baked goodies, hot chocolate, candy canes and plent of festivities making the annual Christmas celebration and holiday market a success. See the full story in the Dec. 14 edition of the LCR.
BARBARA ANN (KING) FRIEDLY
Barbara Ann (King) Friedly was born in Lebanon, Missouri to Glynn and Sylva (Kathner) King on January 23, 1939. She went to Heaven with music in the background and family by her side in the early morning hours of December 1, 2022 in her Memory Care apartment at The Gardens at Barry Road. She was 83 years old.
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
SHIRLEY ANN JONES
Shirley Ann Jones, 78, of Urbana, formerly of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Bolivar. She was born May 23, 1944, in Lebanon, Mo. to Charles Thomas and Liddie Aislee Gourley Jones, who preceded her in death. Shirley is survived by many dear friends. A graveside service and burial...
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The developer of a proposed project in the University Heights neighborhood in Springfield has asked the city to postpone his application. BK&M, LLC had requested to rezone around three acres of the property at the intersection of National and Sunshine Street. The proposed development faced criticism from the neighborhood.
Whataburger in Republic sees big turnout for grand opening
USPS explain how new sorting machine will help get your holiday mail delivered on time. White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year. KY3's Nicolette Zangara reports. Branson’s Board of Aldermen considers moving forward on international student housing development. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports.
Four Waynseville students sought medical attention after school bus crash
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Four Waynesville Middle School students asked to seek further medical attention after a school bus crash Friday morning. According to the Waynesville R-VI School District, 45 students were on the bus. The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. when the back of the bus was hit on Highway 17 near the James Luke intersection.
Springfield doctors say more people are seeking urgent care for various respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flu, cold and COVID-19 season is ramping up across the Ozarks. If you need urgent help from a doctor in Springfield you may be waiting for a while. “We’re going to say wow this seems so much worse than last season. But we say that every year,” said Dr. Jamie Jones with CoxHealth.
JOSHUA IRA OBERBECK
Joshua Ira Oberbeck, 37, of Marshfield, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was born July 11, 1985, in Springfield, Mo. to Jackie Oberbeck and Margaret (Kingston) Mayne. Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Harley and Marie Kingston and Ira and Etta Mae Oberbeck. He is...
LAVELLE HEADLEY
Lavelle Headley, 95, of Hartville, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born Feb. 16, 1927, in Hartville, Mo. to Arthur and Pearl (Moore) Dugger. On Sept. 24, 1950, she married Harding Headley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harding Headley; two brothers, Otis Dugger and...
Springfield neighborhood concerned after man leaves machete under porch
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Doctors said vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus. Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend. “There is a...
MILDRED OPAL THOMPSON
Mildred Opal Thompson, 75, of Nixa, formerly of Waynesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Nixa Nursing and Rehab. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Savage of Nixa; several nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services and burial for Mildred Opal...
Want To Stroll Through This Missouri Garden This Winter? Yes! Trust Me!
We have a nice little lights display in Sedalia called Light Up Liberty. You can drive though it and it may help put you in the Christmas spirit. There are lots of light displays as the winter month and Christmas holiday comes upon us, and I think there is another one that will be worth your time. It is called Gardens Aglow at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
Dallas County, Mo. firefighters to spread holiday cheer with a caroling hayride
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District will be hosting its first-ever caroling hayride next week. Staff with the department will be traveling through various neighborhoods in the county Saturday, December 17 between 5-8:30 p.m. “We’ll sing carols and hand out treats and...
Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri
While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
