Rousing 'Black Nativity' a communal celebration of the Christmas story

"Black Nativity," back for its seventh season, was already unique in Milwaukee theater: a gospel/R&B Christmas musical with an all-Black, intergenerational cast.

For the 2022 incarnation, which opened Thursday night, director Dimonte Henning has added strength by bringing aboard spoken word performer Cedric Dale Hoard and featured dancers Dos Feurtado and Ella Lakey. This is a show that truly fits the command of Psalm 100 to "make a joyful noise."

Black Arts MKE's production continues through Sunday at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall.

Hoard opens both acts of Langston Hughes' 1961 play with strong, clear monologues that set scenes and connect the story of the birth of Jesus to Black life today. In Act One, Brian D. Crawford and Erica Cherie enact the story of Joseph and Mary: Finding no room at the inn, Mary gives birth to Jesus in a manger. After hearing the good news from an angel, a shepherd brings his love to the infant, as do three magi. Filled with rousing and poignant gospel songs, this act peaks for me with the ecstatic dance party of "What You Gonna Name Your Baby?" And this year, choreographer Christopher Gilbert is joined for his spectacular cameo by Feurtado.

In the less narrative second act, present-day characters testify about their love for the Lord, but a few ask troubling questions: Where is God during the suffering and tribulations of his people? It's the gnawing problem of theodicy, leading here to Denzel Taylor's fervent rendition, as Jesus, of "I Was There All the Time."

Costume designs by Kyndal Johnson and Vato Vergara make the first act a visual treat, with performers wearing many stunning patterns with Afrocentric colors. In a more subtle way, contemporary street clothes in Act Two also characterize the diversity of the community, from the young minister in a sweater vest to the mature woman in a Jammin' 98.3 T-shirt.

"Black Nativity" has some powerful soloists, such as the accomplished Cynthia Cobb. But in general, it emphasizes the collective and the community. Kids are heard, women often lead and are respected. More than likely, your memories of this show will be the ensemble singing, dancing and praising together.

Antoine Reynolds Sr. music-directs the production and created musical arrangements.

The sound could use some fine tuning. In our seats at the far right, we sometimes could not hear quieter soloists or lines distinctly.

In his pre-show talk, Black Arts MKE board president Cory L. Nettles provided an apt, succinct summary of this production. If you like Black church, he told the enthusiastic audience, you'll like "Black Nativity."

