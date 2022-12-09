Roger Waters Revamps Pink Floyd Classics In 'The Lockdown Sessions'

Photo: Getty Images

Pink Floyd 's Roger Waters has released The Lockdown Sessions .

The new album is full of material recorded during the pandemic. Waters began revamping Pink Floyd classics , as well as his own material, back in May of 2020. The covers were shared with fans via YouTube and social media. The Lockdown Sessions has compiled them all together in one place.

Waters explained his motivation behind creating the six-track LP in a news release:

" Our Us and Them Tour lasted three years . At every gig we did an encore after the main show closed with 'Comfortably Numb,' the encore was always 'Mother.' I can’t remember why I decided to start doing other songs? Anyway, at some point after the end of the tour, I started thinking, 'It could make an interesting album, all those encores.' Then, I’m in England doing the Ginger Baker tribute gig one Tuesday night at the Hammersmith Odeon with Eric Clapton and the following Saturday marching from the Australian Embassy to Parliament Square to make a speech in support of Julian Assange – when bugger me, COVID. ... For me it was Friday, March 13th 2020. Lockdown! So much for the 'Encores' project. Unless …"

The Lockdown Sessions is available now on all streaming platforms. Plans for a physical release of the LP have not been announced at this time.