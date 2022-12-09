Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Dec. 12 Girls State Basketball Rankings
The December 12 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Eureka, Battle, Francis Howell Central, Cor Jesu Acaemy, St. Joseph’s Academy. CLASS 5. 1 West Plains. 2 Helias Catholic.
Laclede Record
BARBARA ANN (KING) FRIEDLY
Barbara Ann (King) Friedly was born in Lebanon, Missouri to Glynn and Sylva (Kathner) King on January 23, 1939. She went to Heaven with music in the background and family by her side in the early morning hours of December 1, 2022 in her Memory Care apartment at The Gardens at Barry Road. She was 83 years old.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL TO GRADUATE NEW TROOPERS FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY
The Missouri Highway Patrol has announced that 19 new Highway Patrol Officers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the Academy Gymnasium at 1510 East Elm Street in Jefferson City. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years ago
Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
Laclede Record
SHIRLEY ANN JONES
Shirley Ann Jones, 78, of Urbana, formerly of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Bolivar. She was born May 23, 1944, in Lebanon, Mo. to Charles Thomas and Liddie Aislee Gourley Jones, who preceded her in death. Shirley is survived by many dear friends. A graveside service and burial...
Laclede Record
DANNY RAY HOUSTON
Danny Ray Houston, 67, of Lebanon, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. He is survived by two daughters, Brandy Shelter and her husband Greg, Danielle Olin and her husband Chris; one son, Aaron Kellner, all of Lebanon; four grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy Yates of Mangum, La.; Wilda MacDonald of Rayville, La.; two brothers, Gerald Houston of Bastrop, La. and Donnie Houston of Kansas City, Mo.
kjluradio.com
Former girls' basketball coach in Versailles is headed to prison
A former Miller County teacher is sentenced for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Michael Allen, 26, of Versailles, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 10 years in prison. However, the Department of Corrections could release Allen early if he successfully completes 120 days of shock incarceration.
KOMU
TARGET 8: Records show Noble Health mismanaged Audrain, Callaway Community Hospitals for years
MEXICO - The Audrain Community Hospital looks like a normal functioning facility. The employees still hold the keys to the building; the machines are still running; the beds are still made; and the gift shop is still stocked - all sitting ready and expectant for the return of patients. But...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Missing plans candlelight vigil for missing Ashland teen
Missouri Missing is hosting a vigil for a missing Boone County teen. Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen December 4. Her family has said they believe she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Last week, Dubes’ family offered a $2,000 reward for information...
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity
Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
Former Mo. boarding school director pleads to stay off registry
The former director of Agape Boarding School pleaded with a Cole County judge on Monday to keep himself off the state’s central registry of child abuse and neglect so he can keep working with children. Bryan Clemensen was the long-time director of the Stockton-based reform school for troubled boys...
kjluradio.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into State Trooper in southwest Missouri
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper escapes serious injuries when he’s struck head on by a suspected drunk driver. The patrol reports Trooper Justin Cleeton, 32, of Springfield, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Fair Grove early Monday when he was hit. The patrol says the other driver, Cameron Brooks, 33, of Fair Grove, was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he struck Cleeton’s SUV head-on.
How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree
How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
houstonherald.com
Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston
A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
kjluradio.com
One seriously injured when semi overturns in Texas County
An over-the-road trucker from southern Missouri is seriously injured when his semi overturns in Texas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Michael Lynch, 32, of Winona, was driving his truck on Highway 137 Tuesday afternoon just south of Licking when he drove off the side of the road, causing his truck to overturn.
Laclede Record
JOSHUA IRA OBERBECK
Joshua Ira Oberbeck, 37, of Marshfield, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was born July 11, 1985, in Springfield, Mo. to Jackie Oberbeck and Margaret (Kingston) Mayne. Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Harley and Marie Kingston and Ira and Etta Mae Oberbeck. He is...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
