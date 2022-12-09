Read full article on original website
Related
KXRO.com
Tool looks at potential sites for solar and wind power projects within Washington; no local sites included as of yet
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is launching a first-of-its-kind interactive map to responsibly site clean energy development on state trust lands. The mapping project gives DNR the opportunity to use existing information about the lands that it manages to improve outreach to stakeholders, protect habitat and tribal heritage, and better serve the needs of utilities and clean energy developers.
KXRO.com
Cannabis sales drop locally, but still top over $23 million between Grays Harbor/Pacific
Cannabis sales in both Grays Harbor and Pacific County fell slightly in 2022 as compared to the prior year. In recently released sales and excise tax data by county throughout the state, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board it shows that a total of $1.38 billion in legal cannabis sales throughout Washington occurred in fiscal year 2022, which is a drop from $1.5 billion in 2021.
KXRO.com
Salmon and Orca Recovery grants awarded; $4.8 million for Pacific County
Salmon and orcas are getting assistance from new state and federal grants. The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board recently approved nearly $18 million in grants for four large restoration projects around the state. The grants will restore land along rivers in Kittitas and Okanogan Counties, remove barriers to salmon...
KXRO.com
WDFW releases plan for protecting Grays Harbor/Willapa Bay/coastal Olympic Peninsula steelhead
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) released its finalized Coastal Steelhead Proviso Implementation Plan. The plan intends to advance steelhead fishery management in the river systems of Grays Harbor, Willapa Bay, and the coastal Olympic Peninsula. The plan was developed in response to the Legislature’s 2021-23 budget proviso...
KXRO.com
Bicycles from Heaven looking to distribute bikes; applications being accepted
The local “Bicycles from Heaven” program is looking for children who want to receive a free bicycle for Christmas. The Aberdeen Lions Club “Bicycles from Heaven” program is a cooperative between the Lions Club, Stafford Creek Correctional Facility and the Salvation Army. The Lions Club collects...
KXRO.com
Local health officials join letter asking for mask-wearing when appropriate to tamp-down on respiratory illness
Regional health officers and healthcare leaders made recommendations for staying safe from a surge in respiratory viruses across the state, and this includes mask-wearing when appropriate. Local health representatives in both Grays Harbor and Pacific counties signed off on the request. In a joint letter, the officials say that the...
KXRO.com
Metal thieves arrested as Festival of Lights Parade was ongoing
Two suspects were arrested for stealing metals as hundreds were enjoying the Festival of Lights events over the weekend. The Montesano Police Department announced that on December 10, during the Festival of Lights Parade, Officer Martinez discovered two individuals had accessed a local business to steal precious metals and wire for scrapping.
Comments / 0