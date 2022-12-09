FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

Read full article on original website
FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
Texas Attorney Found Dead After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Girlfriend In Shocking Bar Video
He was arrested and released earlier this week. A Texas man who made headlines after video showing him allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend during her shift at an Austin bar has died. Gavin Rush, a 41-year-old attorney, was found dead Wednesday around 4:25 pm, the Austin Police Department...
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
FedEx driver in Texas told investigators he strangled 7-year-old Athena Strand in his van, warrant shows
Athena Strand's mother Maitlyn Gandy said the driver was delivering a package containing the girl's Christmas package when he abducted and killed her.
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead, two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx delivery driver arrested in her death, authorities said. The body of Athena Strand was found Friday and Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges after confessing to killing the girl and telling authorities where to find her body, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. Horner remained jailed Saturday on $1.5 million bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.Akin said during a late Friday news conference that a tip led authorities...
Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there
A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
FedEx driver is arrested in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who went missing outside her home this week, police say
A driver working for FedEx was arrested and charged Friday in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who had disappeared from her home's driveway in Texas earlier this week, police said.
How safe are delivery drivers? Brutal murder of Texas girl isn’t the first case to land FedEx in hot water
Texas girl Athena Strand was murdered allegedly at the hands of a FedEx driver. Fox News Digital examined other crimes allegedly carried out by drivers and how a company hires them.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Man gets over six years in prison after using blowtorch to attack DoorDash driver
A man in Oregon was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Monday after he attacked a DoorDash driver with a lit blowtorch.
The Texas Killing Fields
Many of the deaths and disappearances featured in Netflix’s The Texas Killing Fields remain unsolved, but at least one piece of the decades-long mystery was settled fairly recently. As is explored in the new docuseries, out Nov. 29, Clyde Hedrick was initially charged with “abuse of a corpse” in connection with Ellen Beason’s death — which first put him on Tim Miller’s radar as a possible suspect in the death of his daughter, Laura Miller.
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Houston Man Gets 55 Years For Murdering Wife Amid Custody Dispute In 2015
Itani Losangel Milleni, whose name was Trang Vu at the time, bludgeoned his wife, Tuyet Tran, to death with an ax in her salon amid a custody dispute. He then changed his name and abandoned the kids entirely. A Houston man convicted of murdering his wife with an ax in...
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
Man demanded $300K before killing 4 Chinese nationals at Oklahoma pot farm, prosecutors say
A man accused of killing four people at an illegal Oklahoma marijuana farm last month opened fire after demanding employees give him $300,000 as a return for his “investment” in the illegal operation, prosecutors said. Wu Chen, 45, was formally charged Friday with four counts of first-degree felony...
Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial: Jury Watches Surveillance Video of Defendant
Jurors saw surveillance video of Juan David Ortiz after Erica Pena's escape. Ortiz is charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting 4 women in 2018. (12/5/22)
Man wanted on warrant is arrested after fleeing from traffic stop, Merced police say
A man wanted on a probation warrant, was arrested after police said he tried to run from officers during a vehicle traffic stop. Officers working with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation about 9:16 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Carol Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release.
Man placed in custody after fleeing Missouri State Highway Patrol officer Friday night
A man has been found and returned to custody after running away from a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer who had tried to place him in Clay County Detention Center on Friday night, according to police. The officer had brought Daniel Mack to Clay County Detention Center at 9:53 p.m....
