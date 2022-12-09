Read full article on original website
William E Scarsbrook III (Bill), 80
William E Scarsbrook III (Bill), a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Oak Ridge, TN. The son of William E Scarsbrook Jr. and Betty Scarsbrook, Bill was born on October 5, 1942. Bill valued his...
Kurt Ryan Giles, Kingston
Kurt Ryan Giles, age 42, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born March 6, 1980, in Oak Ridge and was a member of the Oak Ridge International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker’s, Local Union No. 270. Kurt was an excellent Journeyman Electrician who had worked for various contractors during his career. He loved bass fishing and especially enjoyed being on the lake. Kurt also liked watching dirt track racing and working on his cars.
George Hayes Smith, Powell
George Hayes Smith, age 79 of Powell, Tn formally of Campbell County, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville, Tn. George was the son of the late John and Mary Smith. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife Cassie Smith. George was a member of Fair Haven Baptist Church for many years. He loved working in his yard, he loved serving and helping others, he was also a retired Merita bread route salesman for 43 years in Lafollette, Tn. Many knew him as Bread Man.
Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Waters, 90
Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Waters, age 90, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 11, 2022. Betty was a member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge for over 70 years and a member of the Christian Women’s Club. She was an artist who loved to paint and make crafts. Betty got to travel to many places as she rode over 100,000 miles, including a trip to Alaska, on the back of a motorcycle with her late husband.
Raymond W. Boggs, Clinton
Raymond W. Boggs age 78, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born November 6, 1944, in Bethel, Ohio to the late Raymond F. and Mildred Boggs. Raymond was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. Throughout his life, he loved working on cars, especially antique cars. For many years he worked at RT Clapp Automotive in Oak Ridge as an Auto Technician.
Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, Oak Ridge
Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, age 63 of Oak Ridge, TN. passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN. Cathy was the daughter of the late Charles William and Willie Ragsdale. Cathy was a devoted member and enjoyed attending at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of her beloved parents in their time of need, she also enjoyed spending time with animals.
Calvin “Ham” Eskridge, Rockwood
Mr. Calvin “Ham” Eskridge, age 80 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on September 24, 1942, in the Emory Gap community of Harriman. The family will receive friends on Saturday,...
Lora Ashely Jackson, Kingston
Lora Ashely Jackson age 32 of Kingston, TN went home to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Lora was a loving wife and a devoted mother that adored her family and was a true friend to many. She was a legal secretary for Davis Law Firm. Preceded...
Charles “Chuck” Lowery, Harriman
Mr. Charles “Chuck” Lowery, 91, of Harriman, passed away on December 10, 2022, at Victorian Square Assisted Living in Rockwood. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Chuck retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge. He is preceded in death by his wife: Goldie York Lowery.
Joyce Stone Gragg, 89
Joyce Stone Gragg, age 89, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center, surrounded by family & friends. She was born November 30, 1933, in Eagan, TN. A resident of Oak Ridge since 1944, she was a supervisor at K-25, retiring after 27 dedicated and hard-working years. Joyce...
Timmy E. Dash, Kingston
Mr. Timmy E. Dash aged 81 of Kingston, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 peacefully at home. He was a veteran of the US Marines with highest rank of Sergeant and served in the Vietnam War. He did many different things throughout his life, including working as a game warden, plumber, sheriff, commercial fisherman, and home remodeler, among other things. His sons have wonderful memories of spending time with him in nature, hunting, and fishing. Timmy E. Dash was born in Harlan County, KY, and lived in many places, including Los Angeles, CA, and Eddyville, KY. He met his wife in Michigan, although she only lived two counties away from him in KY. He was a very devoted husband and father. He is preceded in death by his mother America Scott, his stepfather Clifford Scott, and grandparents Park and America Taylor.
Mary Lou Weise, Clinton
Mary Lou Weise, age 88, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born on April 27, 1934, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Condie and Naomi Henderson. Throughout her life, Mary loved to crochet and make raggedy dolls, table clothes, and quilts. Mary was a very giving person that had a heart of gold. She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for others. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Christie; brothers, Charles Henderson, Ronnie Henderson, Bill Henderson, and Alvis Henderson; sisters, Kathleen Cardwell and Anna Lee Elkins, and an infant sister that passed at birth; grandson, Jonathan Miller.
Henry E. Luippold, 92
Henry E. Luippold, age 92, died peacefully at home, Saturday, December 10, 2022, from complications following a pacemaker implantation procedure. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 1930. In his college years, he worked during the summers at Harvard’s former Bussey Institution as a research assistant to famed geneticist, Professor Karl Sax, where he learned many techniques in the field of cytogenetics. In 1952, he published with Prof. Sax a well-received paper on the effects of fractional X-ray dosage on the frequency of chromosome aberrations.
Gracie J. Ferguson, Harriman
Mrs. Gracie J. Ferguson, age 82, a resident of (Midtown) Harriman, Tennessee passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born September 8, 1940, in Whitley City, Kentucky. Mrs. Ferguson was a member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church in Midtown. Mrs. Grace was former Co-Owner and Co-Operator of Ferguson’s Market in Midtown with her husband Charles for many years. They built the store and gas station which became a staple in the Midtown community and served many loyal customers which were or became devoted and lifelong friends. Mrs. Grace was a kind and good person, generous to all, and a very loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Anthony Jones and Gertie Hill Jones; brother, Carl Jones; and sisters, Clara Filyaw and Zora Jones.
Natalia T. Terrado, 94, Kingston
Natalia T. Terrado, age 94, of Kingston passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born July 27, 1928, in Dagupan City, Philippines to the late Jose P. Terrado and Gregoria T. Terrado. Natalia attended Malued Elementary School in Dagupan City, Philippines. She went on to further her education, receiving her degree in Education. She retired as an elementary school teacher. Natalia was of the Roman Catholic faith and attended worship at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. Preceded in death by her parents, Jose P. & Gregoria T. Terrado; sister & brother-in-law, Vida (Jesus de los Santos); brothers, Francisco Terrado, Leonardo Terrado, Antonio Terrado; brother & sisters-in-law, Fulgencio Terrado (Milagros Claveria); sister-in-law, Avelina Fernadez; brother-in-law, Arthur Jacobson, Jr.
Domestic Leaves One Dead, One in Custody
Update 4:30pm – Press release from District Attorney General Dave Clark:. At about 6:30 this morning the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of violence at 192 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. Officers responded to the scene to find Janice Newport (DOB 11/11/70) deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and Nathan Newport (DOB 11/22/62) in the home armed and refusing to come out. Mr. Newport eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.
