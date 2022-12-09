Read full article on original website
Related
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
Men without college degrees are dropping out of the workforce because they viewed their dead-end jobs as a threat to social status
Men without degrees are quitting in growing numbers because limited pay growth impacts their social status and marriage prospects.
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says
Both of Bankman-Fried's parents are on the faculty at Stanford Law School and remain in the Bahamas with their son.
Augusta Free Press
‘War is over, if you want it’: Time to end US complicity in the awful war in Yemen
Last Thursday marked 42 years since John Lennon was killed. Many people, including me, lament his death and can recall where we were when we heard the heartbreaking news. This holiday season, we can heed John’s and Yoko Ono’s 1969 “Happy Xmas, War is Over, If You Want It” call by acting to end US military, intelligence and logistical support for the Saudi-led coalition in the horrendous war in Yemen. More than 400,000 Yemenis have perished since the war broke out in 2014, making it the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe, according to the United Nations.
Augusta Free Press
Student loan borrower’s eligibility will be determined ‘if and when we prevail in court’
Student loan borrowers who received an email indicating their application for student debt forgiveness was approved – pending court litigation – received yet another email Tuesday, this one saying the subject line of the previous email was inaccurate. The subject line of the previous email read: “Your Student...
US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican...
Comments / 0