Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
tpr.org
This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition
The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
Shrimping Brought Her Family to Texas, Faith Keeps Them Here
, , , , Home is Aransas Pass. But Pastor Frances Reyes, 56, spends every Sunday in Ingleside, leading the congregation of Le Roca de Israel, a church at 2656 Main St. (FM 1069) where most everyone is Latino, and Spanish is their first language. She and her family are a long way from Matamoros in Mexico – more than 180 miles – where Frances, her maiden name Mendez, was born. Had it not been for her late father, Emilio, an accomplished boat Captain, they may have never relocated. But he was part of the shrimping industry’s waning boom along...
hwy.co
7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting
Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
portasouthjetty.com
Hawn recalled as Port A visionary
The architect of capital impact fees, George S. Hawn, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Corpus Christi. Born Aug. 3, 1929 in Beeville, he was 93. Funeral services will be private. Hawn was a longtime member and president of the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4, which manages the water supply for Port Aransas. Capital impact fees […]
Robstown museum showcases the legacies of its hometown heroes
The Robstown Area Historical Museum, located on Main Street, is filled with photos and memorabilia of area veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice from World Wai to Afghanistan.
Work on new Harbor Bridge's main span will resume Thursday, TxDOT says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the main span of the new Harbor Bridge will resume Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It was in late October when TxDOT and bridge developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, announced work would resume at the Robstown pre-cast yard where delta frames for the bridge's main span are constructed. Those delta frames had to be modified after their design was identified as one of the five safety issues that initially halted work on the main cable-stayed portion of the bridge back in mid-July.
City says stranded barge to be removed from Packery Channel
Stranded in Packery Channel by Hurricane Ian, efforts to remove the infamous barge are finally underway.
Substandard buildings around the Coastal Bend are being demolished
People in Corpus Christi are seeing fewer run-down, vacant buildings throughout the city, including three recently demolished properties.
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Church Unlimited Westside Mission
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
Christmas forecast trending cooler in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Before we begin talking about the outlook leading up to and on Christmas Day, I want to preface it by saying this outlook is eight-to-14 days away, which means we are mainly looking at longer-range trends for clues on what to expect in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend.
Ingleside Company Hired to Fix Aransas Pass Landmark
, A blueprint shows the planned 12-foot height and seven-foot width of an aluminum metal crucifix six-inches in diameter and just under a half-inch thick that is being handmade by DMR Services, 1457 FM 2725 in Ingleside to replace the cross that for decades stood atop the Seamen’s Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass but was blown away during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Owners of the company, a specialty welding firm, expect to start work on the project December 26. Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said a crane would be hired by the city to lift the cross in January where it will be bolted in place. Money Aransas Pass received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the disaster is being used to cover the costs.
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
1 incumbent ousted in Corpus Christi City Council runoff election
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The results are in for the three runoff races for Corpus Christi City Council. Everett Roy defeated incumbent Billy Lerma in the race to represent District 1 on the Corpus Christi City Council Tuesday. Roy claimed 51 percent of the vote, which amounts to 797...
Man found in middle of road with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police opened an investigation Wednesday morning after a man was found lying in the road at I37 and Buddy Lawrence Dr. with multiple gunshot wounds, officials with the police department said. Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. and found...
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Our Lady of the Assumption Food Pantry in Ingleside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District makes changes to COVID-19 case reporting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District told 3NEWS Monday that they are changing the way they report daily COVID-19 cases to the public. Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Director for the health district said the change had to do with correctly using resources. "We are still doing...
Man dies after his tractor-trailer flips on road shoulder in Refugio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after his tractor-trailer flipped on Farm-to-Market 774 in Refugio County. Mark Anthony Martin was driving westbound at about 8:06 p.m. Monday, when his truck wheel hit the grassy shoulder of the road and flipped. Trailer also disconnected from his blue Mack truck.
Aransas Pass Loves a Parade
, , , , , Hundreds came to downtown Aransas Pass to enjoy a holiday tradition, the Illuminated Saltwater Parade, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Thursday, December 8. New floats this year included entries from Clean Green Aransas Pass, and Charlie Marshall Elementary promoting their upcoming ‘Whoville Extravaganza’ December 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the school, celebrating the work of famed children’s author, Dr. Seuss. There was hot cocoa served, food, and visits with Santa. Many local children left with smiles on their faces, recipients of 59 brand-new bikes that were given away as part of the festivities in collaboration with Aransas Pass for Youth, Inc.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Yorktown 'mud bridge' repairs expected to take 2 to 3 days, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yorktown Boulevard, near the Oso Bay mud bridge, was shut down Monday due to road damage, the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a social media post. Corpus Christi Director of Public Works Ernesto De La Garza said the hole was created by erosion and...
Comments / 1