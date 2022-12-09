Read full article on original website
Police Investigate Burglary With Shots Fired
A homeowner reportedly fired her gun at two people attempting to enter her home on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 am they were called for a report of a burglary in progress and found that the homeowner had shot at two suspects that were trying to enter her home through the back door.
Russellville police conducting theft investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
Four Injured, Three Severely Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent four people to the hospital three with severe injuries Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a car and a dump truck collided head-on at the 5000 block of Dawson Springs Road ejecting one person from the dump truck.
Dump truck accident causes detour in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Some drivers passing through Glasgow may need to seek an alternate route this evening. On Tuesday afternoon, a dump truck overturned in the 15,000 block of Roseville Road, according to deputy director Marcus Thurman of Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management. Thurman says emergency crews responded to the...
Warren RECC responds to outage impacting over 800 in Rockfield
ROCKFIELD, Ky. – Power has now been restored, according to Warren RECC. ROCKFIELD, Ky. – Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is sending crews to an outage in the Rockfield area. As of around 3 p.m., Warren RECC says the outage is affecting 862 memberships. We will update as...
VIDEO: Vehicles Nearly Stacked In Springfield Rollover Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A three-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield left two vehicles nearly stacked on Memorial Blvd Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd at Black Patch Rd just a block up from Payne Chevrolet, the first call coming into 911 at 10:19 am. LOCATION OF CRASH.
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville.
One dead following early morning crash in Warren County
One person lost their life Friday morning after a crash in Warren County left a vehicle on its side and pushed against a tree.
Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Tennessee homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
Law enforcement is investigating a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed and choked in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. No arrest has been made but police say the robbery is still under investigation.
Juvenile Arrested After School Threat
The Glasgow Police Department says they arrested a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had posted a threat on...
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
Last chance to request Christmas assistance: Toys for Tots phone line shuts off Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The Toys for Tots organization wants you to know you only have until this Thursday to request assistance. The phone will turn off for the season Thursday at 7 p.m. Those that need Christmas help in Warren County must call 270-562-0518 between today (Monday) and Thursday. Donation boxes...
Name Released In Russellville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
Portion of U.S. 31-W Bypass to close for water main repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – BGMU water main crews will have both northbound lanes of U.S. 31-W Bypass closed between Broadway Avenue and East 11th Ave. The closure will begin Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. BGMU says the area should be open midday Friday, Dec. 16 once a water valve has been replaced and concrete has cured.
Two Charged In Connection To Hopkinsville Robbery
Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed, punched, and choked to the point of being unconscious in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock and 18-year-old...
Road in Barren County closed due to tree removal
GLASGOW, Ky. – Bristletown Road in Barren County is closed until further notice for a tree removal project. The road, located between Bristletown Hills and R.C. Woods Road, will have some trees cut down at this location, according to a release. For this reason, the road is closed to...
