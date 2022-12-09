ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kerchoo! The Quad-Cities battles trifecta of illnesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get out the tissues. The flu, COVID and RSV, a type of respiratory infection, are on the rise in the Quad-Cities. It’s typical to see one illness or the other increasing this time of year, but doctors say the combination of all three is putting a strain on area hospitals and schools.
Faithful Pilot closes doors after 30 years Wednesday

Weather Word Wednesday: Snow Squall

Iowa to receive $70 million in CVS, Walgreens opioid crisis agreement

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa is expected to receive $70 million as part of an agreement with CVS and Walgreens for their role in the opioids crisis. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and other attorneys general from across the country announced the finalized agreement on Monday, saying CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, for a total of $10.7 billion nationally.
Breezy and warm with scattered showers Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A strong storm system slowly continues to move through the area. We will have a chance for a few showers through sunrise, but most of the morning and early afternoon hours will be drier than Wednesday evening. As an area of low pressure spins into...
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Dozens of employees at a Golden Corral in Tennessee received a special “thank you” last week. An anonymous customer left a tip of more than $6,700 to share among the employees at the restaurant. The manager accepted the large tip and later...
Science behind fog

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Fog has been a common occurrence over the last week across the Quad Cities area, but how does it form? There are two types that are common in the QCA this time of year; advection fog and radiation fog. Advection fog develops when relatively warm,...
Lingering clouds Monday; Rainy and windy Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More clouds are expected to start of the new work week, although there may be some peeks of sunshine this afternoon. The wind will be southeast 5-15 mph with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. A strong area of low pressure tracks...
