Iowa Gov. Reynolds bans social media app TikTok from all state-owned devices
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa, issued a directive Tuesday to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices and prohibit state agencies from having a TikTok account. In a statement, she said she believes the social media app poses a risk to national security. “They (Iowans) trust...
Kerchoo! The Quad-Cities battles trifecta of illnesses
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get out the tissues. The flu, COVID and RSV, a type of respiratory infection, are on the rise in the Quad-Cities. It’s typical to see one illness or the other increasing this time of year, but doctors say the combination of all three is putting a strain on area hospitals and schools.
Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa
Doug Cropper’s retirement will end a 14-year tenure at Genesis and a 41-year career in healthcare that began in 1981. A list of Holiday events happening in the QCA. Clinton county is recycling real or natural Christmas trees. 1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Faithful Pilot closes doors after 30 years Wednesday
Pump prices: Why are gas prices lower in Iowa, higher in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Prices at the pump are falling just in time for the holidays, with national averages hovering around $3.25 a gallon, 52 cents lower than a month ago. Overall, gas prices are 6 cents lower than a year ago. Pump prices vary depending on all kinds of...
Weather Word Wednesday: Snow Squall
Iowa to receive $70 million in CVS, Walgreens opioid crisis agreement
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa is expected to receive $70 million as part of an agreement with CVS and Walgreens for their role in the opioids crisis. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and other attorneys general from across the country announced the finalized agreement on Monday, saying CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, for a total of $10.7 billion nationally.
First Alert Forecast Wednesday PM: More rain this evening, possibly some snow tonight
Breezy and warm with scattered showers Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A strong storm system slowly continues to move through the area. We will have a chance for a few showers through sunrise, but most of the morning and early afternoon hours will be drier than Wednesday evening. As an area of low pressure spins into...
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Dozens of employees at a Golden Corral in Tennessee received a special “thank you” last week. An anonymous customer left a tip of more than $6,700 to share among the employees at the restaurant. The manager accepted the large tip and later...
Science behind fog
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Fog has been a common occurrence over the last week across the Quad Cities area, but how does it form? There are two types that are common in the QCA this time of year; advection fog and radiation fog. Advection fog develops when relatively warm,...
Lingering clouds Monday; Rainy and windy Tuesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More clouds are expected to start of the new work week, although there may be some peeks of sunshine this afternoon. The wind will be southeast 5-15 mph with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. A strong area of low pressure tracks...
