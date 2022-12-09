Mr. Timmy E. Dash aged 81 of Kingston, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 peacefully at home. He was a veteran of the US Marines with highest rank of Sergeant and served in the Vietnam War. He did many different things throughout his life, including working as a game warden, plumber, sheriff, commercial fisherman, and home remodeler, among other things. His sons have wonderful memories of spending time with him in nature, hunting, and fishing. Timmy E. Dash was born in Harlan County, KY, and lived in many places, including Los Angeles, CA, and Eddyville, KY. He met his wife in Michigan, although she only lived two counties away from him in KY. He was a very devoted husband and father. He is preceded in death by his mother America Scott, his stepfather Clifford Scott, and grandparents Park and America Taylor.

KINGSTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO