Magic beat Hawks 135-124 for 4th straight victory
Franz Wagner scored 24 points, Orlando had a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter and the Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-124 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory
Four observations: Pacers knock off defending champion Warriors again
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers beat the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors for the second time in 10 days, knocking them off 125-119 on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers improved to 15-14. The Warriors fell to 14-15. Here are four observations. Tyrese Haliburton gets his shot back. Miami...
Warriors' Stephen Curry (left shoulder) exits early at Pacers
Warriors star Stephen Curry was ruled out in the 4th quarter of Wednesday's game at the Pacers because of a left shoulder injury.
Duquesne does something it hadn’t in 2 decades
Really getting after his team in practice, Duquesne brings the defensive effort in beating DePaul by 11 as they believe the tradition is changing on the Bluff
Marshall’s stellar defense to challenge UConn at Myrtle Beach Bowl
Armed with one of the top defenses in the country, Marshall will take on a surprisingly improved UConn team in
Why Did The Guardians Trade Owen Miller?
The Cleveland Guardians traded Owen Miller to the Milwaukee Brewers. The trade came down to positional depth and roster space for Cleveland.
