Drew Barrymore Wants To Remake ‘Planes, Trains, And Automobiles’ With The Retired Cameron Diaz

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxFG0_0jdBEk0W00

Drew Barrymore recently caught up with her friend Adam Sandler and admitted the one film that she would really like to remake. She shared that she has been talking about doing a Planes, Trains, and Automobiles remake and really wants her friend Cameron Diaz to star in it alongside her. While Cameron retired in 2014, she recently returned for a Netflix film called Back in Action.

Drew explained, “Her and I did discuss remaking ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,’ and then I was like, ‘Well you know Adam and I talk about that.’ Well, I also want to play John Candy.” Adam replied, “You could do a good Candy. You know who could do Candy the best? [Chris] Farley. He would walk around the office and say lines from ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.’”

Drew Barrymore wants to remake ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0setwf_0jdBEk0W00
PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES, Steve Martin, John Candy, 1987, (c)Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

If Adam or Cameron reunited with Drew, it would be very special. Drew starred alongside Adam in several films over the years and worked with Cameron in a few too. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles first came out in 1987 and featured two businessmen trying to get home for Thanksgiving. The original film stars Steve Martin and the late John Candy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mFsR_0jdBEk0W00
BLENDED, l-r: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, 2014. ©Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Cameron has not shared if she would be interested in the remake or not, but she did express nervousness about returning to Hollywood after a few years of retirement. She said she feels excited but very anxious at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8uYd_0jdBEk0W00
CHARLIE’S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE, Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, 2003, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

She added about her decision to retire, “Fame is very infantilizing. It’s very much about keeping somebody coddled in a state of like, we see a little child and think, ‘It’s so cute, I want it to always be cute, and if I keep it cute by always treating it cute, maybe it’ll stay cute forever.’ And that’s how people treat you.” Would you like to see a remake of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles?

Comments / 33

Tim Gruss
3d ago

I don't think anybody could remake this movie better than the original and I think it would be in poor taste to try

Reply(2)
19
Left ❤️s Crime
3d ago

No! This is a classic and should be declared untouchable. John Candy is a treasure and can never be duplicated.

Reply
17
Dennis Boyd
3d ago

For the love of God....PLease don't!!! Not every movie needs a remake!! Remember several years ago when Jlo and Affleck were together the first time around and they were talking about doing a remake of Casablanca!!!Some things just need to be left alone!!! Remember the all women cast of Ghostbusters???? I rest my case!!! There are NO fresh ideas in Hollywood!!!

Reply
4
