Valorie Coe DeCarlo, 72, of Carrollton, who sadly left us Dec. 8, 2022, following a long battle with cancer. Valorie was born in Carrollton, Ohio on Nov. 26, 1950, to Coe and Mae Smith. She was a 1969 graduate of Carrollton High School. She married the love of her life,...

CARROLLTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO