ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed returns as Mr Swallow – and he’s not just for Christmas

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qp4Gw_0jdBEKFk00
A festive gift to the world … Nick Mohammed as Mr Swallow in A Christmas Carol-ish.

Any assessment of the best character acts of recent years – Colin Hoult’s Anna Mann, Zoë Coombs Marr’s Dave, Ciarán Dowd’s Don Rodolfo – must include in its top tier Mr Swallow, the excitable alter ego of comedian Nick Mohammed. For years, the character has operated in “best kept secret” territory for comedygoers, with his bumptious, boffin-ish solo shows alternating with stage spectaculars – about Houdini, Dracula and so on – co-starring put-upon sidekicks Jonathan and Mr Goldsworth. Now, two new shows featuring the character are upon us: A Christmas Carol-ish, in which the no-filter northern impresario gives us his take on Dickens, Santa and festive tradition; and The Very Best and Worst of Mr Swallow, touring from March.

Not much appears to have changed for Mr Swallow – but plenty has for Mohammed, who’s gone from highly regarded live act and under-the-radar screen performer to Emmy-nominated star of the Apple TV phenomenon Ted Lasso. It’s fun to speculate what that might mean, not just for the comic, but for his character act. The pipeline from stage to TV studio isn’t especially well greased right now for character comedy: none of the above acts have broken out on telly. (Don Rodolfo got a pilot.) Might Mohammed’s newfound stardom smooth his alter ego’s path, as with Alan Partridge, Count Arthur Strong and others before him, to the small screen? And would that be a good thing?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtxTa_0jdBEKFk00
Out of the bag … David Elms, Nick Mohammed and Kieran Hodgson in Mr Swallow: Houdini at the Edinburgh fringe in 2016. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

You can easily imagine screen versions of Mr Swallow’s hilariously overreaching stage shows, in which he interposes his gossiping and his ego between great stories and their successful telling. Yes, they major in upending theatrical convention – but so do The Play That Goes Wrong crew, and their work flitted seamlessly into the nation’s living rooms. This latest show is a fine addition to Mr Swallow’s CV, an attempt to tell Victorian England’s most famous Christmas tale that flounders at resistance from the Dickens estate (“is it because I’m a man of colour?!”) then collapses entirely into a malfunctioning fantasia of backstage battles, singing reindeer and mix-and-match seasonal myth.

Its pleasures are many. One is simply to see the old team reassemble: Mohammed as attention-seeking man-child Mr Swallow, David Elms as his long-suffering business partner Mr Goldsworth, and the great Kieran Hodgson as meek and smiley Jonathan, here cast as Rudolf Hess, the inappropriately named red-nosed reindeer.

A welcome and incongruous new addition finds Miranda star Sarah Hadland playing out-of-work musicals diva Rochelle. (“She’s like a female Des O’Connor” / “Before he died” / “Just before he died.”) Rochelle perches stage-right, looking for opportunities to perform songs from her Christmas album. When the opportunity arises, she does not – for fans of bizarre comedy – disappoint.

The story, such as it is, traces Mr Swallow’s sharp-elbowed journey through the short-circuiting Dickens, Santa and nativity stories, and towards some kind of – well, it can’t be redemption, can it? “I’m not going to redeem myself live on stage every night,” squeals Swallow. “It’s a family show!” His Santa is a Grinch, obliged to deliver presents to billions of children and wishing it were only five. There’s a nativity scene to cherish, featuring Mary, Joseph and a Scouse midwife armed only with Berocca. One choice moment finds Mr Swallow struggling to conceal his ignorance of the words to Silent Night, and at another, we have fun watching Hodgson try to open an envelope using only his hooves.

Add lots of flipping back and forward between time frames (last week in rehearsals; onstage right now; 10 minutes after the show finishes), justified with reference to the Dickens original, and you’ve got a dizzying 80 minutes of festive delight. I could easily see it filling the Morecambe and Wise slot on Christmas Day telly – but how much more fun for comedygoers that, Emmy awards notwithstanding, Mohammed is still delivering these festive gifts directly to us.

  • A Christmas Carol-ish … is at Soho theatre, London, until 23 December. The Very Best and Worst of Mr Swallow is on tour, 26 March-14 May.

Comments / 0

Related
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
The US Sun

Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes

TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Shining Star Turned Into!

Before this cute guy in his Batman tee turned into a global performer, he was just throwing on his hockey skates, heading to practice and working on becoming an actor while growing up in The Great White North. After starring in a drama series on the CTV network for 7...
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Variety

Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)

Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
tvinsider.com

A New ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Emancipation,’ On and Off Stage with Idina Menzel, ‘Fire’ Rescue Trauma, HBO Revives ‘Walls’

In another busy Friday in the streaming world, Netflix presents Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, Will Smith’s grueling Emancipation arrives on Apple TV+ and Idina Menzel takes fans on the road and onto the Madison Square Garden stage in a Disney+ special. Fire Country’s midseason finale brings back tragic memories for a firefighter. After nearly 20 years, HBO re-airs its Emmy-nominated film If These Walls Could Talk, dramatizing stories about abortion in three different decades.
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

Musician Dies in Car Crash: Tributes Pour in for David Leadbetter

David Leadbetter, a musician who found fame in South Africa, died in a car crash in Somerset, England on Nov. 24. He was 64. The guitarist's wife, Michelle, said her husband was a "humorous, spiritual, compassionate" man. The crash happened at about 19:25 GMT in Clavertown Down Road, reports BBC...
Variety

‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Stars Alfie Allen, Amir El-Masry Are ‘Not Surprised’ BBC Hit Show Got Picked Up for a Second Season

“I’m not surprised,” says British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry on the recent news that hit BBC drama “SAS Rogue Heroes” has been picked up for a second season. “Steve [Steven Knight, the show’s writer and executive producer] is incredible and so is Tom Shankland [the show’s director]. He [Shankland] brought a really refreshing take on the story, he’s brought it to a modern audience, so I’m not surprised.” El-Masry, who plays the fictional Dr. Gamal, is echoed by co-star Alfie Allen, who plays real-life army officer John “Jock” Lewes. “I can’t wait for season two and I think it will be an...
The Guardian

The Guardian

533K+
Followers
121K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy