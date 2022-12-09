Read full article on original website
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance
Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
Home Instead leaves no Mainer feeling alone this Christmas
GORHAM, Maine — People in Maine have a way of making everyone feel loved and remembered during the holiday season, especially Home Instead. Home Instead, along with the Gorham Police Department, is spreading holiday cheer by going door-to-door and delivering gifts to 740 seniors this year throughout Cumberland County.
Portland residents oppose request to rezone Westbrook Street property
PORTLAND, Maine — There is some debate over whether or not a parcel of land in Portland’s Stroudwater neighborhood should be rezoned. Portland’s Planning Board held a public hearing Tuesday night to consider the request. Touchstone Enterprise of Scarbrough is asking the city to rezone 52 acres...
Mills urges Mainers to secure health insurance before deadline
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills and the state’s health commissioner urged Mainers in need of health insurance to enroll through the state’s website by Thursday, Dec. 15, or risk not having coverage come Jan. 1. Mills, a Democrat, and Maine Department of Health and Human Services...
Missing Turner man located
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said just after noon on Tuesday that a. The sheriff's office said late Tuesday morning that they were asking for help from the public in locating the man.
Trucks believed to be racing prior to deadly head-on crash in Androscoggin County
TURNER, Maine — A 79-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Androscoggin County Sunday morning. Officials confirmed Carol Ivers, of Fayette, was killed, and two others were hurt in a crash on Route 4 in Turner. According to emergency responders, Jacob Diaz and a passenger were heading...
Maine Medical Center awarded $2.7M from federal government for COVID expenses
PORTLAND, Maine — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that it would be sending more than $2.7 million to the state of Maine to reimburse Maine Medical Center in Portland for the added costs of operating safely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a release, FEMA...
Sweet Dreams Project brings pajamas and presents for children in Maine
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Every year, The Sweet Dreams Project takes over inside the Skowhegan Federated Church, filling rooms with presents that will be given to out to children in need. Deb Tanner, who founded the project in 2016, said community engagement each year just gets bigger and bigger. "We...
Maine on pace to see record number of overdose deaths
PORTLAND, Maine — Again this year, Maine is on pace to see a record number of fatal overdoses. According to the State's Monthly Overdose Report for October, 565 people have died of overdoses through the fist ten months of the year. In the same time period, there were 8,488 total overdoses statewide.
Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95
SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
Maine Things To Do | Pets Picture with Santa, Snowmobile Hill Climb, Drive-Thru Christmas
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do | Week of Dec. 13 through Dec. 19. When: Tuesday through Sunday each week until Jan. 8. Where: Maine Mall, in front of Jordan’s Furniture Ropes Course. When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pets Picture with Santa. Where: Bath Area Food...
Maine getting tens of millions of dollars from opioid settlement
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is getting tens of millions of dollars as part of a new multistate settlement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens as part of investigations and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis. Under the new settlement announced Monday, CVS is...
Grease fire shuts down Portland café
PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
Joyride on Augusta airport tarmac ends with crash, criminal charges
AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine man who took a joyride on an airport tarmac before crashing through a gate is facing charges. The 28-year-old motorist was involved in a fender bender near a fast-food restaurant before heading onto the airfield at the Augusta State Airport on Tuesday, police said. Then he proceeded to plow through a gate after an airport employee approached him, police said.
Lewiston Police Say a Murder Suspect is Armed and Dangerous
Lewiston Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a weekend murder, who they say could be armed and dangerous. Eddie Massie, 40, from the Lewiston area is wanted for the murder of Lacresha Howard, 25, of Lewiston. Police were called to Pierce Street in Lewiston just after 11:00 Sunday night for a report of a deceased woman in the hallway. The victim's body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta. An autopsy was conducted and the Examiner identified the woman as Howard and ruled her death a homicide. The cause of her death has not been revealed. Investigators and Maine State Police Evidence Response Team members spent the day processing the scene.
A look inside the new $18M art center in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine — Over the last few years, Waterville has been in the process of revitalizing its center with new businesses opening up and upgrading local colleges and public buildings. The Paul J. Schupft Art Center is set to open to the public this weekend. The project took more...
Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine seeks sponsors for nighttime events for kids
PORTLAND, Maine — The Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine is seeking sponsors to help pay for staff to hold after-hours events for kids who might not normally get to explore the space designed just for them. The events are called "community partner nights." The Children's Museum and Theatre...
Maine Maritime community grieves loss of 4 students
CASTINE, Maine — The days, weeks and months to come will be tough for the Maine Maritime Academy community after a car crash early Saturday morning killed four students. "There's like a depressing mood over the whole place," sophomore Christian Trujillo said. "You know, it's hard to express." Some...
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
Sheriff's office searching for missing Turner man
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old Turner man last seen leaving his house on foot on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Coyne is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
