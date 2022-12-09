QUICK SIX: A look at some of productive prep hoopsters in early going

Just one week into the full prep basketball season and some area players have already produced some outstanding individual performances

There’s still plenty of basketball to be played the rest of this week, including full days of Friday and Saturday at three tournaments — Nowata’s Ty Hewitt Memorial (Nowata, Oklahoma Union), the Copan Tournament (Copan, Wesleyan Christian School, Barnsdall) and the Adair Tournament (Dewey).

In addition, the Caney Valley (Okla.) teams are set to host the Caney Valley (Kan.) teams on Friday.

Following is a look at six outstanding individual performances so far this season.

—

DAVID CASTILLO (Jr., 6-3, PG)

BARTLESVILLE BOYS

During the last week Castillo has dropped in 42 and 36 points in two home games. His 42 helped knock off the Sapulpa Chieftains, 85-65. It was his second-highest single-game scoring output. Four days later, Castillo finished with 36 in an 87-79 loss to the Bixby Spartans.

—

JADE UPTON (Sr., G)

CANEY VALLEY GIRLS

Upton poured in 26 points, but the Lady Trojans still dropped a 52-46 decision at Wyandotte. Upton is a fourth-year starter and one of the main reasons for Caney Valley’s success during her tenure.

—

TATE LONGAN (Jr., G)

CANEY VALLEY BOYS

Longan has tallied 40 points the last two games, providing consistent production to help the Trojans push through a major period of adjustment with a vastly different starting mix than last year. Caney Valley is coming off three consecutive winning seasons.

—

MICHAEL SMITH III (Sr., F, 6-4)

BARTLESVILLE BOYS

Smith has brought displayed plenty of firepower offensively and a strong presence in the defensive post during his debut with the Bruins. A transfer player from Booker T. Washington, Smith dialed in 23 points in Bartlesville’s 85-65 win against Sapulpa. He’s also displayed a nice passing touch to create assists.

—

TY CLOUD (Jr. F)

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN BOYS

Cloud has filled some of the scoring void created by graduation. He scored 16 points in a recent win for the Mustangs.

—

KANE FOREMAN (Fr., G)

COPAN BOYS

Foreman has displayed a hot scoring touch, particularly from the outside, for a Hornet team that appears to be still trying to gel with more consistency.