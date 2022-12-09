Read full article on original website
Related
Elden Ring wins GOTY 2022 at The Game Awards
Anyone else still awake and watching The Game Awards? Join me in a moment of silence for those of us here at GAMINGbible HQ that have sacrificed an entire night’s sleep to bring you the best reveals of the event. There’s been plenty to get excited about. We’ve seen Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay, Hideo Kojima announced Death Stranding 2, plus there’s even a Hellboy game on the way.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
Hideo Kojima teases Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards
What just happened? Hideo Kojima took the stage during The Game Awards last night to talk briefly about his next project. A four-minute-long teaser trailer for Death Stranding 2 (working title) was shown before Kojima and a translator came out for an exchange with Geoff Keighley. The host jumped right in by asking how DS2 would be different from the original.
Digital Trends
Death Stranding 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
There were plenty of hints along the way, and even some leaks by the leading man himself, but it was only made official at the Game Awards 2022 that Death Stranding 2 is on its way. Coming from the same influential and creative mind as the original, as well as the Metal Gear franchise before it, Hideo Kojima introduced the game himself. Of course, nothing about Kojima’s games are straight forward, and what was revealed about Death Stranding 2 probably raised more questions than it answered. While we can’t deliver you all the answers, here’s everything we do know about this hotly anticipated sequel.
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Polygon
The Game Awards 2022: all the news, announcements, and trailers
The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show that doubles as a major news event, promises brand-new game reveals and world premiere trailers when the 2022 edition streams live on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream The Game Awards 2022 if you’re tuning in live.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
TechRadar
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer comes with an unexpected guest
I guess it's time to head back to Night City for round two; this time, Solomon Reed is along for the ride. The exciting news of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty was announced at The Game Awards. Happily, we should be able to get our hands on it in 2023. But that wasn't the only surprise fans got to see.
Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6 June release date at The Game Awards
We only have to wait half a year to play Street Fighter 6!
Digital Trends
This hypnotic rhythm game is the perfect ‘chill-out’ experience
When I sit down to play a game, I don’t always want a loud or challenging experience. Sometimes I just want to chill out. I’ll often sit on the couch before going to bed and unwind with something low-stakes, so I value any truly laid-back experiences that put me in a trance. In that case, is it any surprise that I’d vibe with a game called Melatonin?
Square Enix announces Final Fantasy 16 release date at The Game Awards
Naoki Yoshida previously made a teasing comment about surprising fans with how early in summer 2023 the Final Fantasy 16 release date would be, and it turns out he wasn’t joking. Square Enix will launch Final Fantasy 16 on June 22, 2022, for PlayStation 5, almost as early in summer as you can get. Square Enix made no mention of releasing Final Fantasy 16 on other platforms, including PC, as the RPG is a console exclusive for at least six months after launch.
Digital Trends
Netflix adds Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes to its game lineup
Netflix’s game library continues to expand with today’s addition of two very notable narrative-driven games from Annapurna Interactive: Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes. Kentucky Route Zero is an episodic-narrative adventure game that’s centered around the titular, mysterious underground highway. It took seven years for all of the...
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
Digital Trends
Inkbound’s wildly powerful builds make it a 2023 rougelike to watch
The measure of a great roguelike is in how much you can absolutely break it. Some of my favorite games in the genre allow me to piece together wildly overpowered builds capable of squashing fierce bosses in a few fell swoops. Based on my first hands-on demo with Inkbound, the upcoming game from Monster Train developer Shiny Shoe, I wager the monsters of its storybook world will fear me as an unstoppable force of nature when the indie title enters early access.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards Winners 2022: The Full List, From Best Ongoing to Game of the Year
Elden Ring took home the biggest prize at The Game Awards 2022 held Thursday night in Los Angeles, over its chief rival God of War Ragnarök, though the latter PlayStation exclusive triumphed over the former FromSoftware title in total number of wins (six vs four). While God of War Ragnarök dominated the audio, narrative, and performance categories — Christopher Judge was given the trophy by none other than Al Pacino — Elden Ring swept best game and art direction. Naturally, both games won in their respective genre categories as well (best role-playing and action/adventure).
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
Comments / 0