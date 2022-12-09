More than 200 homes slated for the Supply area

Greetings! In this week's newsletter, Brunswick County reporter Jamey Cross has the details on another housing development approved near U.S. 17. For the specifics and more about how it could impact the area, check out the newsletter's top story.

This week, Cross also looks at plans for another housing development near a proposed grocery store in the Leland area, and she has the details on grants that will help improve water access in five Brunswick towns. Reporter Renee Spencer has the latest on a 40-unit housing development that has been proposed in Southport, and she shares the latest on a tract of land across from St. James Plantation.

Also, Cross and Spencer got into the Christmas spirit this week by taking a look at some places that celebrate Christmas all year long. Two are in Brunswick County.

We hope you enjoy this week's newsletter and be sure to enjoy some of the great stuff happening around Brunswick County this holiday season.

As always, if you have story ideas, email Brunswick County reporters Renee Spencer at rspencer@gannett.com and Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com.

Have a great week!