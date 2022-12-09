Read full article on original website
Vermont lawmakers head to court for a firsthand look at the judicial system
January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics. GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. Layoffs are underway at Globalfoundries in Essex Junction -- the largest private employer in vermont. Updated: 4...
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
Hassan-sponsored quantum computing defense bill to be signed into law
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A bill co-sponsored by New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan to prepare the federal government’s defenses from the misuse of quantum computing is headed to President Biden’s desk. Quantum computing is a computer-based technology that focuses on quantum theory. Hassan says adversaries can weaponize this technology...
Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France is member of conservative campus organization, group says
An American college student who is missing in France while studying abroad is a member of the conservative college student organization, TPUSA.
Vt. education officials to form 'Family Engagement Council'
When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware. What is the value of the Vermont brand? Does the cachet of the Green Mountain State in a company’s name bring in more business?. Updated: 2 hours ago. As schools continue to come back from COVID around the...
US plans for more migrant releases when asylum limits end
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said more migrants may be released into the United States to pursue immigration cases when Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week in one of its most detailed assessments ahead of the major policy shift. The department reported faster processing for migrants...
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
Sen. Patrick Leahy: ‘Time to come home’
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is getting ready to step down at the end of December. The Dean of the Senate has been walking the halls of the Capitol and deliberating with lawmakers since 1974. As he steps back from eight terms, he says he hopes Vermonters know he tried his best to make the state a better place.
