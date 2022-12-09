Read full article on original website
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.Hot NewsRoanoke Rapids, NC
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
Sex Offender Last Person To See Teen Before She VanishedStill UnsolvedScotland Neck, NC
Mount Airy News
Mission Accomplished: Granite Bears capture 1A State Championship
Mount Airy defeats Tarboro for first title since 2008. Mount Airy’s captains receive the 2022 1A Football State Championship Banner. Pictured, from left: NCHSAA Board of Directors President Robert Jackson, Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins, Tyler Mason, Mario Revels, Ian Gallimore, Walker Stroup, Cam’Ron Webster and Deric Dandy.
Final Football Rankings: New Bern tops statewide Top 25
HighSchoolOT has released its final rankings of the 2022 football season. It is also the first iteration of the football rankings in HSOT’s new rankings format. HSOT now releases a North Carolina-wide Top 25 poll and Top 15 power rankings for each of the state’s six area codes. Any school that plays in an education-based association is eligible for the rankings.
West Craven High School mourns loss of student
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
WITN
Former Havelock and ECU starting lineman Jones commits to transfer to Illinois, Ryan Jones to turn pro
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The transfer portal spinning and shifting players around all over the place. A few moves to share involving local guys and ECU players over the weekend. Monday night former Havelock star, ECU starting center, Avery Jones committed to complete his graduate transfer to Illinois in the...
Roanoke Rapids police find person's remains inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids police confirmed Wednesday they found a car with a body inside at the bottom of the Roanoke River. Authorities are working to identify the person's remains found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County Eagles break into the win column
After the Greensville County Eagles boys’ basketball team dropped their first two games of the season, the Dec. 7 matchup against Appomattox Regional Governors School was just what the doctor ordered. The Eagles came out flying, scoring the game’s first 25 points on their way to a 75-21 blowout...
WITN
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
Juvenile shot relative in face in dispute that went ‘terribly wrong’ in North Carolina, police say
The investigation determined that this was a dispute that went terribly wrong.
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
Lawmaker calls for removal of NC hurricane recovery director
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers rebuked on Wednesday the state's disaster recovery director — with one calling for her removal — for the agency's slow progress amid years-long delays that have left some low-income homeowners in temporary lodging for up to six years after hurricanes Matthew and Florence displaced them.
WRAL
Rocky Mount appoints new city manager
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A new city manager was appointed in Rocky Mount Monday night. Keith Rogers Jr. is currently town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. His annual salary will be $225,000 a year. Rogers will take over for Rochelle Small-Toney, who went on leave in January and retired in...
cbs17
Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
WITN
Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested in Lenoir County as part of Operation Restore Lenoir. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement raided the home of Tony Tucker at Dahlia Street in the Jackson Heights neighborhood on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation. Deputies...
NC band students threatened by man with shotgun at Christmas parade
JACKSON, N.C. — Students marching in a small town Christmas parade in Jackson, North Carolina, were harassed on Saturday, according to the town's chief of police. Police Chief John Young told WRAL News students performing in the parade reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched on Saturday.
WITN
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Six people were injured in a chain reaction crash that shut down an Eastern Carolina highway this morning. The Highway Patrol says it happened on the U.S. 17 bypass bridge between Washington and Chocowinity around 8:00 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle broke down on the...
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
neusenews.com
ALERT: Kinston man charged with murder of 2-year-old
For immediate release On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an ongoing investigation of the death of a 2-year-old male. That investigation revealed the child received traumatic injuries that ultimately resulted in the child’s death at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
WITN
One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
WRAL
Rocky Mount couple has run local dry cleaning business for 64 years
For 64 years, Ed and Martha Strange have run a dry cleaning business in Rocky Mount--Ed is 95 years old and still works every day! It is a specialty dry cleaner, and during the holiday season, Martha and Ed are busy cleaning wedding dresses and ball gowns. For 64 years,...
