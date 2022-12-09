ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy News

Mission Accomplished: Granite Bears capture 1A State Championship

Mount Airy defeats Tarboro for first title since 2008. Mount Airy’s captains receive the 2022 1A Football State Championship Banner. Pictured, from left: NCHSAA Board of Directors President Robert Jackson, Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins, Tyler Mason, Mario Revels, Ian Gallimore, Walker Stroup, Cam’Ron Webster and Deric Dandy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WRAL News

Final Football Rankings: New Bern tops statewide Top 25

HighSchoolOT has released its final rankings of the 2022 football season. It is also the first iteration of the football rankings in HSOT’s new rankings format. HSOT now releases a North Carolina-wide Top 25 poll and Top 15 power rankings for each of the state’s six area codes. Any school that plays in an education-based association is eligible for the rankings.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County Eagles break into the win column

After the Greensville County Eagles boys’ basketball team dropped their first two games of the season, the Dec. 7 matchup against Appomattox Regional Governors School was just what the doctor ordered. The Eagles came out flying, scoring the game’s first 25 points on their way to a 75-21 blowout...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
WITN

Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WRAL News

Lawmaker calls for removal of NC hurricane recovery director

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers rebuked on Wednesday the state's disaster recovery director — with one calling for her removal — for the agency's slow progress amid years-long delays that have left some low-income homeowners in temporary lodging for up to six years after hurricanes Matthew and Florence displaced them.
WRAL

Rocky Mount appoints new city manager

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A new city manager was appointed in Rocky Mount Monday night. Keith Rogers Jr. is currently town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. His annual salary will be $225,000 a year. Rogers will take over for Rochelle Small-Toney, who went on leave in January and retired in...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested in Lenoir County as part of Operation Restore Lenoir. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement raided the home of Tony Tucker at Dahlia Street in the Jackson Heights neighborhood on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation. Deputies...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

ALERT: Kinston man charged with murder of 2-year-old

For immediate release On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an ongoing investigation of the death of a 2-year-old male. That investigation revealed the child received traumatic injuries that ultimately resulted in the child’s death at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
WASHINGTON, NC
