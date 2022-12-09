ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flanders, NY

Family-Operated ShopRite Opens on New York's Long Island

65,000-square-foot supermarket offers in-store Nuts Factory, kosher bakery, and more. Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite banner held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11 for a new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, the ShopRite of Huntington Commons, in Huntington, N.Y. Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Avenue, the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village

What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
STONY BROOK, NY
Auction houses hightail it out of Southampton

When the wealthy flocked to the Hamptons during the early months of the pandemic, auction houses followed. Those days are over and two of the companies are going once, going twice, gone. Christie’s and Phillips are both departing spaces they leased in the past few years in Southampton Village, 27East...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Greek Restaurant Noema to Open Downtown

A new Greek restaurant featuring an award-winning chef will open in downtown Huntington on Monday. Owner Lisa DiPinto said her restaurant, Noema, at 7 Gerard St., will offer traditional Greek dishes with a modern touch. The daughter of immigrants from Greece and Cyprus, DiPinto said Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
WEST ISLIP, NY
Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station

Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry,  at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

