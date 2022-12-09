Read full article on original website
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, December 11, 2022, the popular supermarket chain ShopRite held a grand opening event for its newest New York grocery store location in Huntington.
Mortgage Lender Lays Off 119 Melville Employees, State Filing Reports
A national reverse mortgage lender has laid off more than 100 of its Long Island employees, according to a state filing.Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC laid off 119 employees from its Melville branch on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to a WARN Notice posted on Friday, Dec. 9.The reason for the layof…
Family-Operated ShopRite Opens on New York's Long Island
65,000-square-foot supermarket offers in-store Nuts Factory, kosher bakery, and more. Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite banner held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11 for a new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, the ShopRite of Huntington Commons, in Huntington, N.Y. Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Avenue, the...
Town of Huntington in need of snow equipment, workers for winter season
The announcement comes after the town board passed a resolution increasing the amount it will pay drivers who have trucks with plows.
Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village
What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
Auction houses hightail it out of Southampton
When the wealthy flocked to the Hamptons during the early months of the pandemic, auction houses followed. Those days are over and two of the companies are going once, going twice, gone. Christie’s and Phillips are both departing spaces they leased in the past few years in Southampton Village, 27East...
Southampton Town Planning Board’s Split Vote Approves East Quogue Golf Resort Project
It’s all over but the lawsuits. A decade-long, often convoluted and always controversial process came to an end on December 8, when a majority of the members of the Southampton... more. LUMP OF COAL To the Southampton Village Board, for rushing an important decision and leaving a lot of...
Greek Restaurant Noema to Open Downtown
A new Greek restaurant featuring an award-winning chef will open in downtown Huntington on Monday. Owner Lisa DiPinto said her restaurant, Noema, at 7 Gerard St., will offer traditional Greek dishes with a modern touch. The daughter of immigrants from Greece and Cyprus, DiPinto said Read More ...
Expect Delays: Overnight Closure Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County
Scheduled roadwork on the Long Island Expressway could spell delays Wednesday night, Dec. 14. All eastbound lanes of I-495 will be closed in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay between Willis Avenue and State Routes 106/107 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to transportation officials. The closures...
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This Month
A few new restaurants have been sighted in Westchester this past month and we can’t help but get excited to check out these new eateries in the area. Here is what we have so far.
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
East Hampton Town Officials Confirm That They Will Offer Land Swap to County, As Speculated, To Make Way For Sewer System in Montauk
East Hampton Town officials on Tuesday confirmed plans to propose a land swap with Suffolk County, offering a 19-acre parcel that the town just purchased off East Lake Drive in... more. Nine states along the Eastern Seaboard are seeking to appoint a single administrator in charge ... by Michael Wright.
The Paramount in Huntington Has Highest Grossing Ticket Sales Worldwide in 2022
It beat out House of Blues in Boston and Pier 17 in New York City. The Paramount has been named the number one club in the world by ticket sales, according to Pollstar, a trade publication that tracks data for the global concert industry. The Huntington-based club, known for its...
The Paramount named No. 1 worldwide club by concert industry group
A club on Long Island has been ranked No. 1 in the world, according to concert data website PollStar. The Paramount in Huntington had the highest numbers of ticket sales this year across the globe. The Paramount raked in more than $10.5 million this year in tickets. New York also...
Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY
Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
Nassau officials announce multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft bust
Nassau County officials announced a major bust involving catalytic converter thefts. They say they seized $3.9 million in cash in the one-year investigation, which also involved Homeland Security and the Postal Service. Nassau officials said search warrants were executed Tuesday at two Long Beach residences where two brothers in their...
Despite Rust, Charging Stations at Ponquogue Beach Are Still Operable and Being Used
Ponquogue Beach on Dune Road in Hampton Bays has gotten a real glow up in recent years, with a full-scale renovation of the pavilion in 2019 making it feel like... more. Peconic Bay Medical Center recently held a recognition ceremony to thank four East Quogue Fire ... by Staff Writer.
Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station
Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry, at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
DEC reports on herbicide treatment in battle against invasive Ludwigia in Peconic River
The first year of a five-year project aimed at eliminating the infestation of Ludwigia in the the Peconic River with the targeted application of herbicides was very successful, state officials reported in a public meeting last night. The state for the first time this summer used the widespread application of...
Village of Northport gears up for the holidays
News 12's Danielle Campbell reveals the village’s special holiday treasures.
