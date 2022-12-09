ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Indy100

Airbnb host calls out guest for covering up door cameras with towels

An Airbnb host has shared footage of a guest covering a doorbell camera — and it has divided TikTok.The video shows someone reaching around the doorframe to place a tea towel over the doorbell as on-screen text reads: “That time an Airbnb guest thought it was a good idea to put a towel over the Ring camera.”The host referred to them as “bonehead guests” in the caption, and used the hashtag “idiot squad”.The clip certainly seems to have piqued his audience’s curiosity as it has received 3.6 million views since it was uploaded in October 2021. ...
The Atlantic

Social Media Is for Strangers Now

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
shiftedmag.com

‘Hot or Not’ Composite Images Trend on TikTok

Social media followers are always on fire to try something new for entertainment. Similarly, users are becoming crazy about using a new “Hot or Not” filter. This facial feature is trending on TikTok. If you are a true TikTok user, you know well about it. Besides, the scales...
Field & Stream

The New Movie “Cocaine Bear” is Actually Based on a Real Coke-Eating Bear

A trailer for a new movie that’s hitting theaters in February is going viral online and no doubt stirring the imaginations of anyone who will spend time in bear country. Both the name of the film, “Cocaine Bear,” and its subject, an adult black bear on a cocaine-fueled rampage, seem B-movie preposterous. And yet it’s nowhere near as far from the truth as you’d think.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 The Point

Are Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow Dating?

Jack Harlow may have manifested a relationship with pop star Dua Lipa. "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature," Harlow raps on his track "Dua Lipa," off his 2022 album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Now, according to Page Six, he and Lipa are...
94.3 The Point

Kit Kat inspired winter sundaes at Carvel ice cream shops

Inspired by two flavors of Kit Kat Duos, Carvel has whipped up a new lineup of winter desserts. For a limited time, ice cream lovers can choose between two Sundae Dasher options featuring Carvel’s popular mint or strawberry soft serve ice cream, crunchy Kit Kat candy and hot fudge for what is being billed as the “ultimate Duos-inspired treat.”
94.3 The Point

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
thedefiant.io

Forget the Snickering… Here’s Why the Metaverse Will Prevail

“Most things that succeed don’t require retraining 250 million people.”. Wired magazine published this line in 1995, in reference to the Internet. You could apply the same thought to the metaverse. There is a lot of skepticism about this digital ecosystem in the market, and many critics have dismissed the innovation as little more than hype or retrofitted virtual reality, which never took off. Yet the skeptics are wrong. They often start with a flawed premise — that the metaverse is being built from the ground up.
pethelpful.com

Couple's AirBnb Stay Turning Into a Modern-Day Noah's Ark Is Unreal

A couple known on TikTok as @kaleahsalmon was out on a getaway trip when they found themselves in the middle of a storm. Luckily, they were safe inside the Airbnb as the winds picked up and the water levels rose. But as the storm was dwindling down, they noticed something...
12tomatoes.com

Man Uses Facebook Marketplace To Sell Framed Photos Of Himself

When it comes to art, they sometimes say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I’ll have to agree with that statement, but then again, I’ll also have to say that sometimes people take things a little bit too far. This was seen in a most...
