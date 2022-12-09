“Most things that succeed don’t require retraining 250 million people.”. Wired magazine published this line in 1995, in reference to the Internet. You could apply the same thought to the metaverse. There is a lot of skepticism about this digital ecosystem in the market, and many critics have dismissed the innovation as little more than hype or retrofitted virtual reality, which never took off. Yet the skeptics are wrong. They often start with a flawed premise — that the metaverse is being built from the ground up.

7 DAYS AGO