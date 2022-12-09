Read full article on original website
Related
Henry Cavill won't be returning to Superman role: 'My turn to wear the cape has passed'
Henry Cavill revealed the "sad news" that he won't be reprising his role as the Man of Steel in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
Tv20detroit.com
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Iman Vellani, in marvelous form
DETROIT (AP) — Iman Vellani has had a superlative year, cementing herself as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel." She's also completed filming alongside Brie Larson of the upcoming film "The Marvels," which will keep her Muslim-American superhero character at the forefront of Marvel's Cinematic Universe.
Comments / 0