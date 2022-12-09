DETROIT (AP) — Iman Vellani has had a superlative year, cementing herself as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel." She's also completed filming alongside Brie Larson of the upcoming film "The Marvels," which will keep her Muslim-American superhero character at the forefront of Marvel's Cinematic Universe.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO