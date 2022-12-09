Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Upworthy
Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
Washington Examiner
Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US
On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
Deidra Moore is the New Age Story-teller of African-American History
How she "accidentally" got into teaching and speaking on African American history. Deidra Moore, Author and SpeakerPhoto bywww.DeidraMoore.com. For many of our black and brown children, it seems everyone has an opinion or a particular viewpoint about “who we are,” and “what our lives are worth.” The problem is – that often, the messages are negative and are routinely communicated, in such negative light, in almost every industry across this nation; and the stories are always framed in a way that serve to oppress and handicap people on account of their race.
Essence
Drake Is Reportedly Spending $100M To Launch Amusement Park
The superstar rapper is reportedly shoring up millions to restore a shuttered amusement park. The “Her Loss” rapper is reportedly about to get a major financial gain, and it’s all in the name of fun. Per a New York Times report, Drake’s DreamCrew company, has officially announced...
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
Founder of Spiritual Word strives to spread Christianity through Black culture
Shawn McKenzie, the founder of the popular social media blogs Spiritual Word and InstaGod Ministries, has made an imprint on the Black community by pairing culture and Christianity. What started as a small platform years ago has led to a substantial following of people looking for the latest celebrity news, relationship questions, inspirational quotes, and entertaining memes.
Far from being about faith, Christian nationalism is about politics and hero worship
Commentary: A Fresno County writer warns Christians against confusing their religion for political movements.
Essence
New “Sky’s The Limit” Sculpture Pays Homage To Hip-Hop Legend Biggie Smalls
The nine-foot interactive sculpture stands at the entrance of the Brooklyn Bridge, plays Biggie's music and honors the Brooklyn native who left an indelible mark on hip-hop. A new solar-powered sculpture of hip-hop legend Christopher Wallace better known as The Notorious B.I.G or Biggie Smalls has been unveiled in Brooklyn, New York.
LGBTQ+ art throughout history at "The First Homosexuals" exhibit
"The First Homosexuals" at Wrightwood 659 in Lincoln Park explores how artists have interpreted non-heteronormative life throughout human history. Why it matters: As we live in a growing cultural war over LGBTQ+ art and literature, this exhibition sheds light on how long it has been a part of the public discourse, dating back centuries.
BBC
Book on Scots and slavery wins top literature prize
A book about Scottish involvement in slavery has won the top prize at Scotland's national book awards. David Alston has received the Saltire Society Scottish Book of the Year for his Slaves and Highlanders: Silenced Histories of Scotland and the Caribbean. The Cromarty-based historian's book explores the role of Highland...
amazingarchitecture.com
Rooted Home in Tel Aviv, Israel by Jacobs-Yaniv Architects
Jacobs-Yaniv Architects: Rooted Home is a 2 story apartment for a family of 6. A root evolves under ground, and functions as an anchor. Roots are the organs of a plant that are modified to provide anchorage for the plant and take in water and nutrients into the plant body, which allows plants to grow taller and faster.
Mandela review – a Madiba musical with fridge-magnet philosophy
A strong cast cannot conceal the thinness of this superficial account of South Africa’s great liberator
