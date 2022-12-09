ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
Waukesha police involved in shooting on Oakdale Drive

WAUKESHA, WIs. (CBS 58) – The Waukesha Police Department was involved in a shooting on Oakdale Drive, near Sunset Drive, on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A police source tells CBS 58 a Waukesha police officer was shot multiple times. We are hearing the injuries are not serious. Police closed roads...
WAUKESHA, WI
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
JANESVILLE, WI
2 victims killed in Wauwatosa crash with DPW truck identified

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of two of the three people who died Tuesday in a fiery crash. Amy Miller, 40, of Cederburg and Paul Woid, 85, of Milwaukee have been identified as two of the crash victims. The name of the person who was driving the DPW truck involved has not been released.
WAUWATOSA, WI
8 Milwaukee shootings leave 9 injured within a 10-hour span

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least nine people were shot in Milwaukee over the course of Tuesday, Dec. 13 to early Wednesday, Dec. 14. None of the injuries have been fatal, but Milwaukee Police have confirmed that nine people were shot during eight incidents across a period of approximately 12 hours.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kenosha County officials involved in 100 mph pursuit with fleeing driver

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha County officials were involved in a 100 mph chase with a fleeing driver on Saturday, Dec. 10. Officials say around 8 a.m., the Town of Wheatland Constable initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger on State Highway 50, that was speeding over 100 mph. The driver was identified as David Matoska. While on the stop, Matoska fled from the scene and a pursuit ensued, but was terminated a short time later.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
BELOIT, WI
2 shot in Milwaukee's Third Ward, car driven to MPD District 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. MPD sources confirm the two people were shot near Water Street and Buffalo at around 6:30 p.m. as the result of a road rage incident. A 35-year-old man from Keshena was...
MILWAUKEE, WI

