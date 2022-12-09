Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
CBS 58
Waukesha police involved in shooting on Oakdale Drive
WAUKESHA, WIs. (CBS 58) – The Waukesha Police Department was involved in a shooting on Oakdale Drive, near Sunset Drive, on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A police source tells CBS 58 a Waukesha police officer was shot multiple times. We are hearing the injuries are not serious. Police closed roads...
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
CBS 58
Burlington police seek person of interest in stolen vehicle investigation
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Burlington police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in a burglary/stolen vehicle investigation. Officers are looking for 23-year-old Hunter Hanson of Racine, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police responded to a home near Eastbrook and...
CBS 58
FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to arrest of serial Culver's robber
JANESVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies throughout southern Wisconsin. Police say the man at large has been involved in a series of commercial robberies, including four...
CBS 58
New police audio suggests communication delay for mother and daughter in Northridge Lake investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through an open records request, CBS 58 has obtained police communications that suggest a 20-minute delay in the search for 25-year-old Khalilah Brister and her 7-year-old daughter Tyrielle Jefferson. The mother and daughter were found dead in a submerged car last Thursday, one day after a...
CBS 58
2 victims killed in Wauwatosa crash with DPW truck identified
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of two of the three people who died Tuesday in a fiery crash. Amy Miller, 40, of Cederburg and Paul Woid, 85, of Milwaukee have been identified as two of the crash victims. The name of the person who was driving the DPW truck involved has not been released.
CBS 58
MPD officer recruits get new service weapons following accidental discharge incidents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Over a month ago, the city of Milwaukee announced that they would replace their service weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, after several fired on their own, injuring several officers. On Wednesday, new police recruits got their hands on a new and safer service weapon. "What we're...
WISN
Kenosha police continue search for homicide suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are continuing to search for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in October. Police said just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of North 24th Avenue. They found Carl E. Vines in...
CBS 58
8 Milwaukee shootings leave 9 injured within a 10-hour span
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least nine people were shot in Milwaukee over the course of Tuesday, Dec. 13 to early Wednesday, Dec. 14. None of the injuries have been fatal, but Milwaukee Police have confirmed that nine people were shot during eight incidents across a period of approximately 12 hours.
CBS 58
Kenosha County officials involved in 100 mph pursuit with fleeing driver
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha County officials were involved in a 100 mph chase with a fleeing driver on Saturday, Dec. 10. Officials say around 8 a.m., the Town of Wheatland Constable initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger on State Highway 50, that was speeding over 100 mph. The driver was identified as David Matoska. While on the stop, Matoska fled from the scene and a pursuit ensued, but was terminated a short time later.
CBS 58
Shooting investigation shuts down I-94 WB, system ramps in Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities shut down I-94 westbound in the Marquette Interchange Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to a shooting incident. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted just before 10 a.m., all ramps from I-43 SB to I-94 WB as well as I-43/94 NB to I-94 WB were closed. Officials...
nbc15.com
Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
CBS 58
1 injured following rollover crash in Shorewood, public asked to avoid area
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Shorewood police are asking the public to avoid the area near E. Capitol and Wilson Drive Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14 due to a rollover crash. Authorities say a vehicle traveling eastbound on Capitol Drive crashed around 11:20 a.m., rolling to its side at the intersection.
CBS 58
Boy charged as an adult after allegedly killing his mother appears in court
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58 News)-- The 10-year-old boy who allegedly shot his mother to death appeared in court for the first time in person Wednesday afternoon. The child was automatically charged as an adult, which has caused a lot of controversy both locally and nationwide. In the courtroom, there was...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged after officials seize 113 animals from makeshift pet store
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man is now charged after animals were seized from a Milwaukee home acting as a makeshift pet store. Forty-six-year-old Larry McAdoo is facing 12 charges of mistreatment of animals and improper animal shelter sanitation standards. Over the weekend, 113 animals were rescued, including 25 dogs,...
CBS 58
2 shot in Milwaukee's Third Ward, car driven to MPD District 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. MPD sources confirm the two people were shot near Water Street and Buffalo at around 6:30 p.m. as the result of a road rage incident. A 35-year-old man from Keshena was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Veterans Park rollover crash after pursuit, guns, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Two men and a woman from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a pursuit that started in Cudahy and ended in a crash in Milwaukee's Veterans Park, where prosecutors say drugs and guns were found in the car. Terrence Canady, 23, Danielle Carey, 19 and Qureion Young 24,...
CBS 58
Police call for public's help after violent night in Milwaukee, including double shooting in Third Ward
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating eight shootings across the city that hurt nine people between Tuesday night, Dec. 13 and early Wednesday, Dec. 14. Milwaukee police say they're investigating all of these shootings Wednesday. In the 300 block of N. Water, a double shooting took place that...
Two charged in death of Fox Lake man, 77, after 'romantic relationship' leads to killing
The victim, Roy Hoffman, was found dead in his apartment along Mineola Road Monday evening. A witness told police they saw a man and a woman flee the scene in a white minivan, which was later tracked to Round Lake, police said.
