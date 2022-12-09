Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nwahomepage.com
12 Days of Local Gifting: Miss Daisy’s Home & Décor Co.
We’re continuing our 12 days of gifting, where we show you several gifts for everyone on your nice list over the next 12 days. Watch as Christy Caddy, owner of Miss Daisy’s Home & Décor Co. in Fayetteville joins Good Day NWA to show us the variety of options available at her boutique.
nwahomepage.com
12 Days of Local Gifting: The Dotted Pig
We’re continuing our 12 days of gifting, where we show you several gifts for everyone on your nice list over the next 12 days. Watch as Sherry Puttkammer, owner of The Dotted Pig in Rogers joins Good Day NWA to show us the variety of options available at her boutique.
nwahomepage.com
Wellness Wednesday – Keeping fit while traveling
With the upcoming holiday season, we know that many people may be traveling. How do you keep up your fitness in a relative’s guest room… or even a hotel room?. Joining Good Day NWA for this week’s Wellness Wednesday (in partnership with Fayetteville Athletic Club) is the FAC Group Fitness Director Betsy Rawlings.
nwahomepage.com
12 Days of Local Gifting: Strider Balance Bikes
It’s day 1 of our 12 days of gifting where we show you several gifts for everyone on your nice list over the next 12 days. Watch as Nicole Dougan, GM at the Strider store in downtown Bentonville joins Good Day NWA to show us what makes Strider bikes great gifts.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman and Nick Smith Jr. preview Arkansas’ matchup with Bradley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team hits the road Saturday to take on Bradley in North Little Rock. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. and head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media on Wednesday to preview their game with the Braves. Hear...
nwahomepage.com
J.O. Kelly Middle School 6th Grade Weather Talk
Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff visited the 6th grade class at J.O. Kelly Middle School in Springdale on December 12, 2022 to talk weather safety. Here's the video shown on the 5 P.M. newscast on KNWA. J.O. Kelly Middle School 6th Grade Weather Talk. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff visited the 6th...
nwahomepage.com
Ben Sowders pleased to be at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Ben Sowders was hired by Sam Pittman to replace Jamil Walker as strength and conditioning coach following the season. On Wednesday, Sowders talked about how his hiring came about with a timeline as well. “Yeah, Coach Pittman reached out to me after our last game when I...
Roland receives $500,000 from Cherokee Nation for water tower upgrades
Cherokee Nation leaders met with Roland officials on Dec. 9 to sign a memorandum of understanding for a $500,000 project that aims to provide better water storage and capacity in the city.
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Portal Gains & Losses, The Impact of Loggains Departure and Is Pitt Getting Shot Down in DC Search?
Q. Our first question is from Larry Shaw who asks: What’s going on with all of these coaching rumors? Four different guys have been mentioned as the likely next DC and yet we still don’t have one. Are that many coaches turning the job down?. A. Probably not....
nwahomepage.com
Smith Selected USBWA National Freshman of the Week; Honored by Dick Vitale
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – For the second time this season, a Razorback has been honored as the CBS Sports/US Basketball Writers Association National Freshman of the Week as Nick Smith Jr., as selected this week’s recipient. Smith was additionally recognized by Dick Vitale as his national “Diaper Dandy” Star of the Week.
nwahomepage.com
Drew Sanders Cements Unanimous All-America Status
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, cementing his status as the ninth unanimous All-America selection in program history. Sanders, who has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft and is projected to be a first-round pick,...
nwahomepage.com
Jacolby Criswell happy to be headed to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas in 2019 as he quarterbacked Morrilton to an outstanding season, but he was one who got away in Sam Pittman’s first class. Criswell, 6-1, 205, had several offers coming out of Morrilton, but opted for...
nwahomepage.com
Chauncey Magwood impressed with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Kentucky wide receiver Chauncey Magwood spent the past three days at Arkansas on an official visit. Magwood, 6-0, 198, officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Wildcats. In 2022, Magwood caught seven passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. He signed with Kentucky out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County in the Class of 2021. He provided feedback on his visit to Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Dowell Loggains headed to South Carolina as OC
FAYETTEVILLE — Dowell Loggains is leaving after two seasons with Arkansas to accept the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. Loggains, an ace recruiter and former Razorback, coached tight ends for the past two years. Loggains will replace Marcus Satterfield who left to accept the same position at Nebraska on Matt Rhule’s new staff.
Comments / 0