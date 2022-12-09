ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock in Sacramento: Here’s how much last-minute tickets cost

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XDnL_0jdBBuL500

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are stopping in Sacramento Monday for their tour, and there are still tickets on the secondary market.

The comedians are presenting a phone-free experience at Golden 1 Center. At the venue, according to Ticketmaster, guests will have to put their phones, smartwatches and other devices into a secured pouch called Yondr.

They can hold on to their items and there will be designated areas where phone use is allowed. Anyone using their phones during the show will be escorted out.

Are tickets still available?

For those interested in going to the sold-out show, there are some available via resale.

On Vivid Seats , tickets start at $195 and on Stub Hub at $225 and go as high as nearly $1,500.

Big events are back: Make sure you’re buying online tickets safely

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle perform Monday at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will take the stage at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Monday for a sold-out show. The event will be a "phone-free experience," according to Ticketmaster. That means people will be given Yondr pouches to secure their phones, smart watches and accessories for the duration of the show. Anyone caught using their device will be booted from the venue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Jo Koy sets May 2023 date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for new world tour

SACRAMENTO – Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy is set to visit Sacramento as part of his new 2023 world tour. Koy's profile reached new heights this past year after the release of his film "Easter Sunday" along with his new Netflix special "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum." On Monday, Koy announced the dates to his 2023 World Tour. The tour is set to swing by the Golden 1 Center on May 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

The Best Pizza in Sacramento!

Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd set August 2023 date in Wheatland for new co-headlining tour

WHEATLAND – A pair of rock legends are set to make an appearance in the Sacramento region for their co-headlining tour. ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd announced the dates for the "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" on Monday. The 22-stop tour kicks off in summer 2023. The Sacramento area has an Aug. 11 date scheduled at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
WHEATLAND, CA
iheart.com

Best Holiday Light Displays In The Sacramento Area

Here Is A 2022 Holiday Lights Guide For The Best Christmas Lights In The Sacramento Area:. EAST SACRAMENTO FAB 40S From 40th to 49th, between J and Folsom: Take a stroll or drive through the famous East Sacramento neighborhood to find twinkling lights, elaborate displays and a glimpse of the horse drawn carriage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

49K+
Followers
680
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy