Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock in Sacramento: Here’s how much last-minute tickets cost

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are stopping in Sacramento Monday for their tour, and there are still tickets on the secondary market.

The comedians are presenting a phone-free experience at Golden 1 Center. At the venue, according to Ticketmaster, guests will have to put their phones, smartwatches and other devices into a secured pouch called Yondr.

They can hold on to their items and there will be designated areas where phone use is allowed. Anyone using their phones during the show will be escorted out.

Are tickets still available?

For those interested in going to the sold-out show, there are some available via resale.

On Vivid Seats , tickets start at $195 and on Stub Hub at $225 and go as high as nearly $1,500.

Big events are back: Make sure you’re buying online tickets safely

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Loading…