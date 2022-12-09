ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

roi-nj.com

Solar Landscape gets capital investment from impact investor Enhanced Capital

Asbury Park-based Solar Landscape, which has completed over 100 solar projects in New Jersey totaling over 115 megawatts, announced Wednesday that it has received a development capital investment from impact investors Enhanced Capital and Crossroads Impact Corp. The investment will help Solar Landscape further expand its portfolio of roof-mounted systems...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Broadband Access Study Commission to use survey to correct broadband shortcomings

The Broadband Access Study Commission, which is charged with developing recommendations to help the state achieve affordable and equitable broadband access for all residents and businesses, is asking all New Jersey residents to take the state’s survey. The survey will assess existing broadband speed and usage, in addition to...
roi-nj.com

NJII achieves coveted level of risk assurances regarding protecting sensitive information

New Jersey Innovation Institute, a leading provider of innovative and transformative services, announced Tuesday that its key implemented systems have earned the highest certified assurance status available for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certified status demonstrates that the organization has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is...
roi-nj.com

What’s in a name: Marchetto Higgins Stieve becomes MHS Architecture

Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects, one of the state’s premier architectural firms, specializing in mixed-use developments for more than 40 years, has no plans to change the way it does business. It will just do it under a new name. The firm, building on its substantial accomplishments with an eye...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

First Bank to acquire Malvern Bank, expanding presence in N.J. and eastern Pa.

Hamilton-based First Bank announced Wednesday that it has a definitive merger agreement to acquire Malvern Bancorp in a transaction valued at approximately $149.5 million. The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of First Bank and Malvern Bancorp shareholders, as well as customary regulatory approvals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
roi-nj.com

Bucco: Businesses, taxpayers avoided multibillion-dollar increase in energy costs

State Sen. Anthony Bucco feels the state has dodged a multibillion-dollar bullet. Bucco (R-Denville) lauded the decision by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to shelve a controversial mandate proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy that would have required the electrification of large commercial boilers starting in 2025. Opponents of...
roi-nj.com

Felician’s School of Education is 1st in state to receive full AAQEP accreditation

The Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation has granted full seven-year accreditation to Felician University’s teacher preparation programs following a rigorous self-study, peer review process and evaluation that determined all required standards were met. Felician University’s School of Education is the first in the state of New Jersey...
roi-nj.com

Oscars of energy: Izzo earns Platts Global Energy award

The awards and accolades keep piling up for Ralph Izzo. Izzo, the longtime head of Public Service Enterprise Group who will retire at the end of the year, has received the lifetime achievement award at the annual Platts Global Energy Awards. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,”...
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

WSFS CARES Foundation gives Q4 grants to community organizations in New Jersey and Delaware

The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it has provided grants to two community organizations located in Delaware and New Jersey as part of its continuing series of philanthropic activities by WSFS and the Foundation. The grants, approved in the fourth quarter by the WSFS CARES Foundation board, will support the following organizations:
DELAWARE STATE
roi-nj.com

Stockton panel celebrates 45 years of legalized gaming in Atlantic City

A Stockton University panel discussion titled “Celebrating 45 Years: Legalized Casino Gaming in New Jersey” that was held last week at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) found that while there may be some debate whether the arrival of casinos in Atlantic City 45 years ago has completely fulfilled its promise, there’s no doubt gaming has completely transformed the resort and will continue to do so in the future.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

