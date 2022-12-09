Hamilton-based First Bank announced Wednesday that it has a definitive merger agreement to acquire Malvern Bancorp in a transaction valued at approximately $149.5 million. The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of First Bank and Malvern Bancorp shareholders, as well as customary regulatory approvals.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO