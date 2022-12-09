Read full article on original website
Solar Landscape gets capital investment from impact investor Enhanced Capital
Asbury Park-based Solar Landscape, which has completed over 100 solar projects in New Jersey totaling over 115 megawatts, announced Wednesday that it has received a development capital investment from impact investors Enhanced Capital and Crossroads Impact Corp. The investment will help Solar Landscape further expand its portfolio of roof-mounted systems...
Broadband Access Study Commission to use survey to correct broadband shortcomings
The Broadband Access Study Commission, which is charged with developing recommendations to help the state achieve affordable and equitable broadband access for all residents and businesses, is asking all New Jersey residents to take the state’s survey. The survey will assess existing broadband speed and usage, in addition to...
N.J. energy & utility companies fare well on ‘Most Responsible Companies’ list
Energy and utility companies based in New Jersey ranked highly on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies — with two placing in the Top 100 overall. Public Service Enterprise Group came in at No. 64 overall; American Water was placed at No. 94. Also scoring well...
African American Chamber is about getting business — and improving its community
Economic prosperity — which starts with opportunity — always has been at the forefront of the mission of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey. But the chamber, under founder and CEO John Harmon, always has been about much more than that. It’s about lifting the...
NJII achieves coveted level of risk assurances regarding protecting sensitive information
New Jersey Innovation Institute, a leading provider of innovative and transformative services, announced Tuesday that its key implemented systems have earned the highest certified assurance status available for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certified status demonstrates that the organization has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is...
What’s in a name: Marchetto Higgins Stieve becomes MHS Architecture
Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects, one of the state’s premier architectural firms, specializing in mixed-use developments for more than 40 years, has no plans to change the way it does business. It will just do it under a new name. The firm, building on its substantial accomplishments with an eye...
First Bank to acquire Malvern Bank, expanding presence in N.J. and eastern Pa.
Hamilton-based First Bank announced Wednesday that it has a definitive merger agreement to acquire Malvern Bancorp in a transaction valued at approximately $149.5 million. The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of First Bank and Malvern Bancorp shareholders, as well as customary regulatory approvals.
Bucco: Businesses, taxpayers avoided multibillion-dollar increase in energy costs
State Sen. Anthony Bucco feels the state has dodged a multibillion-dollar bullet. Bucco (R-Denville) lauded the decision by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to shelve a controversial mandate proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy that would have required the electrification of large commercial boilers starting in 2025. Opponents of...
Eastern Union secures $78.5M loan to refinance 12-property, 1,017-unit multifamily portfolio in New Jersey
A 1,017-unit portfolio of 12 multifamily properties consisting of 11 sites across nine New Jersey localities, along with one property in the Bronx has been refinanced with a $78,575,000 loan by Alex Jaffa, a senior loan consultant with Eastern Union. Eastern Union is one of America’s largest commercial real estate...
Felician’s School of Education is 1st in state to receive full AAQEP accreditation
The Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation has granted full seven-year accreditation to Felician University’s teacher preparation programs following a rigorous self-study, peer review process and evaluation that determined all required standards were met. Felician University’s School of Education is the first in the state of New Jersey...
Oscars of energy: Izzo earns Platts Global Energy award
The awards and accolades keep piling up for Ralph Izzo. Izzo, the longtime head of Public Service Enterprise Group who will retire at the end of the year, has received the lifetime achievement award at the annual Platts Global Energy Awards. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,”...
DEP: Call for electrification of boilers remains possibility for future
A mandate calling for electrification of all commercial boilers, beginning in 2025, last week was pulled by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection from its “NJ PACT” rules. The idea, however, is not dead. It was only shelved. Spokesperson Vincent Grassi said the DEP is hoping to...
Murphy announces $24M to expand access to public transportation and spur transit-oriented development
More than $24 million across three programs has been awarded to expand access to safe transportation and enhance areas around public transit facilities across the state, according to a Monday announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office. As part of Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget, funding for the Local Aid...
WSFS CARES Foundation gives Q4 grants to community organizations in New Jersey and Delaware
The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it has provided grants to two community organizations located in Delaware and New Jersey as part of its continuing series of philanthropic activities by WSFS and the Foundation. The grants, approved in the fourth quarter by the WSFS CARES Foundation board, will support the following organizations:
Stockton panel celebrates 45 years of legalized gaming in Atlantic City
A Stockton University panel discussion titled “Celebrating 45 Years: Legalized Casino Gaming in New Jersey” that was held last week at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) found that while there may be some debate whether the arrival of casinos in Atlantic City 45 years ago has completely fulfilled its promise, there’s no doubt gaming has completely transformed the resort and will continue to do so in the future.
CEP Renewables, CS Energy, begin 10 MW community solar landfill project in Southampton
Red Bank-based CEP Renewables and CS Energy have begun construction on a 10 MW BEMS community solar landfill project located on the Big Hill Landfill in Southampton. Consisting of two co-located 5 MW solar systems that span across two utility territories, this project will utilize the ballasted solar racking solution from Terrasmart.
Sky Zone expands presence with multi-unit development deal in the Garden State
Sky Zone, an indoor active entertainment company, announced on Monday that it will be opening two new park locations in New Jersey, one in North Bergen and the other in Rutherford. For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center...
Workshoppes coworking concept comes to Shoppes at North Brunswick
Coworking concept Workshoppes has leased 1,999 square feet at the Shoppes at North Brunswick, Azarian Realty announced. It is the company’s first location. Azarian’s Kevin Pelio represented both the landlord and the tenant in this transaction. The Shoppes at North Brunswick is a 147,000-square-foot lifestyle center located on...
