he is probably having a hard time getting around due to the foot surgery plus he admitted that he has relapsed again, I sure hope he can get it together
when you have foot surgery you usually have to be put on painkillers and with that he probably put himself into rehab ...as that is what a clean and sober person would do. medicating was unavoidablethe pandemic kept him off the stage and that was a crucial time for him to be touring .s*** happens.touring takes a toll, and performing like he does has to be exhausting. high energy people eventually have to slow down. would rather see him alive and well and dropping dead on stage like some musicians are these days. he is and always will be the best front man performer in the rock and roll industry. ✌️🇱🇷
ST.....huge fan here..take care of yourself..buddy... you're as tough as they come..such a talent....blessings for you and your family....merry Christmas..🙏👏✌️
Related
