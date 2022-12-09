ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

wearegreenbay.com

‘Home for the Holidays’ set in Fish Creek

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present its perennial popular year-end show “Home for the Holidays” in five performances in the company’s Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.org. Performances are at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31. According to a press release: This year’s show will feature...
FISH CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Sherpa-lined shacket

(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday shows how on trend it is to be comfy, cozy, and stylish. This week we feature this plaid shacket lined with sherpa. Find your comfy, cozy, and fabulous style at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown Green Bay. Shop local, either in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter

(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Beja Shriners host “Breakfast with Santa”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Beja Shriners hosted breakfast with Santa at the Beja Shrine Center. Beja Shriners public relations director Gary Fehl says breakfast with Santa is their way of spreading holiday cheer. “This is a very unique experience Santa Clause is special to all the children...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday

The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Weyauwega Dairy

(WFRV) – It’s a multi-generation business where you can shop everything from gift baskets, meat products, and award-winning cheeses. Gerard Knaus from Weyauwega Star Dairy stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at this local business. Shop in person at Knaus Cheese Shop in Rosendale and...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police reminding residents of ‘Be Safe Hotline’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is sounding the alarm, reminding residents that help is there if they need it. The ‘Be Safe Hotline’, isn’t just a phone number, rather it’s an initiative focused on informing victims of domestic abuse about local resources.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Ice, wind knock out power to hundreds in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 800 customers were without service due to weather-related outages on Wednesday afternoon. At one point, it was more than 1,300 customers. Power was restored to about 300 customers in the Knowlton area around 1:50 p.m. And another hundred in the town of Bergen around that time. Smaller outages still remain in the town of Emmet, town of Green Valley, Mosinee, Pine River and Marathon.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police make arrest after surrounding home on South Ridge Road

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Green Bay man wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in a standoff with officers. According to a release, the incident on Wednesday, December...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Christmas Story’ in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With a movie, knowing it’s make believe is a given. With a play, the make believe comes with the illusion of reality. There’s something about watching people in flesh and blood act out a story. And so Evergreen Theater creates the illusion...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Skin care services from Illumatox in Menasha

(WFRV) – It’s something that guarantees results-driven aesthetics – exactly what you get at a medical spa. Local 5 Live visited with the founder of Illumatox in Menasha with more on her passion for skin health, skin care, and how you can benefit. Illumatox is located at...
MENASHA, WI

