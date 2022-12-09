Read full article on original website
‘Christmas in the Mansion’ event at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – A new addition to the Rahr-West Art Musuem makes it more accessible to all and there’s an event coming up that you won’t want to miss. Local 5 Live visited the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc with more on the new addition of the elevator plus details on the ‘Christmas in the Mansion’ event.
‘Home for the Holidays’ set in Fish Creek
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present its perennial popular year-end show “Home for the Holidays” in five performances in the company’s Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.org. Performances are at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31. According to a press release: This year’s show will feature...
Trendy Tuesday: Sherpa-lined shacket
(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday shows how on trend it is to be comfy, cozy, and stylish. This week we feature this plaid shacket lined with sherpa. Find your comfy, cozy, and fabulous style at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown Green Bay. Shop local, either in...
Catching up with Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin Pearl Webster of the Safe Shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the year since Safe Shelter Executive Director Pearl Webster became the Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin, she’s gotten over being camera shy. Her remarkable work in improving the health and well-being of struggling families on the Oneida National makes her a sought-after...
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter
(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
Beja Shriners host “Breakfast with Santa”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Beja Shriners hosted breakfast with Santa at the Beja Shrine Center. Beja Shriners public relations director Gary Fehl says breakfast with Santa is their way of spreading holiday cheer. “This is a very unique experience Santa Clause is special to all the children...
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
Customers at New London Christmas Tree Farm pay it forward for others
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a dozen customers of the Kling Family Christmas Tree Farm in New London paid for one another’s trees on Sunday. Owners say it started with one woman who not only paid $50 for her tree but another $50 for the customer behind her.
Holiday Spotlight: Weyauwega Dairy
(WFRV) – It’s a multi-generation business where you can shop everything from gift baskets, meat products, and award-winning cheeses. Gerard Knaus from Weyauwega Star Dairy stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at this local business. Shop in person at Knaus Cheese Shop in Rosendale and...
Green Bay Police reminding residents of ‘Be Safe Hotline’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is sounding the alarm, reminding residents that help is there if they need it. The ‘Be Safe Hotline’, isn’t just a phone number, rather it’s an initiative focused on informing victims of domestic abuse about local resources.
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
Ice, wind knock out power to hundreds in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 800 customers were without service due to weather-related outages on Wednesday afternoon. At one point, it was more than 1,300 customers. Power was restored to about 300 customers in the Knowlton area around 1:50 p.m. And another hundred in the town of Bergen around that time. Smaller outages still remain in the town of Emmet, town of Green Valley, Mosinee, Pine River and Marathon.
Green Bay Police make arrest after surrounding home on South Ridge Road
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Green Bay man wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in a standoff with officers. According to a release, the incident on Wednesday, December...
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Christmas Story’ in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With a movie, knowing it’s make believe is a given. With a play, the make believe comes with the illusion of reality. There’s something about watching people in flesh and blood act out a story. And so Evergreen Theater creates the illusion...
Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
Oconto Unified School District wins $20K technology makeover from Packers’ Leap for Learning program
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and UScellular have announced the winner of a $20,000 technology makeover through the inaugural Leap for Learning program. According to a release, the Oconto Unified School District was awarded the prize during a celebration on Tuesday and is expected to use the money to fund a new STEM lab.
INTERVIEW: Green Bay paper mill is first in the world with Net Zero Water designation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packaging’s new mill, which went online in the summer of 2021, was recently honored with the UL’s Net Zero Water designation, becoming the first paper mill of its kind in the world to be honored for this sustainability achievement. It means...
Skin care services from Illumatox in Menasha
(WFRV) – It’s something that guarantees results-driven aesthetics – exactly what you get at a medical spa. Local 5 Live visited with the founder of Illumatox in Menasha with more on her passion for skin health, skin care, and how you can benefit. Illumatox is located at...
