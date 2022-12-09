SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “She loved helping other people and she wanted to be of service,” said Lelia Smith, mom of LaWanda Thomas. Smith spoke to 7 Action News on the phone about two lives lost when a terrorist bomb blew Pan Am Flight 103 out of the sky over the Scottish town of Lockerbie as it flew from London, bound for New York and then Detroit.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO