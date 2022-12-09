ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Tv20detroit.com

1 dead in shooting outside plant in Highland Park following group fight

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an auto parts plant in Highland Park Wednesday morning. Highland Park police say an altercation started between six men at the Faurecia plant at 13000 Oakland Park Boulevard. We're told five people jumped one individual and the fight was broken up by the security staff.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police announce new non-lethal weapons for officers

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department on Monday announced that new body cameras and non-lethal weapons would soon be rolling out to officers. The non-lethal weapons are aimed at giving those in the field the tools to help them resolve situations as peacefully as possible. One of the new...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police introduce new non-lethal weapons, body camera upgrades

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are upgrading body cameras and adding more non-lethal weapons to give officers more choice during violent encounters with civilians. Monday, Assistant Police Chief Eric Ewing spoke at a press conference introducing the Pepper Launcher and Defense Attack Launcher. Ewing says the Defense Attack Launcher can fire a foam round up to 50 feet, while the Pepper Launcher propels a chemical irritant with a 12-foot cloud up to 100 feet away.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mom of Pan Am Flight 103 victim from Michigan speaks out as accused bombmaker is charged

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “She loved helping other people and she wanted to be of service,” said Lelia Smith, mom of LaWanda Thomas. Smith spoke to 7 Action News on the phone about two lives lost when a terrorist bomb blew Pan Am Flight 103 out of the sky over the Scottish town of Lockerbie as it flew from London, bound for New York and then Detroit.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Mayor Duggan unveils changes to Detroit's towing system and policies

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit unveiled a revamped towing policy on Tuesday, including new contracts with seven private towing companies and changes that will prevent victims of auto theft from having to pay excessive impound or storage fees to get their vehicles back. The seven towing companies...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Portion of I-94 in Detroit closing for bridge work starting Friday

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to close down a portion of I-94 in Detroit beginning Friday to continue work on the Second Avenue and Grand River Avenue bridges. According to MDOT, eastbound and westbound I-94 between I-75 and M-10 will be closed starting at 5...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Pittsfield Township residents oppose runway expansion proposal at Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The longstanding debate over Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport’s proposed 700-foot runway expansion is back on the table. The Pittsfield Charter Township facility has two runways. The turf one is 2,750 feet long and 110 feet wide. While the paved runway is 3,505 feet long and 75 feet wide. And that is the runway that airport officials have been pushing for expansion since 2009.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

HopCat will soon be returning to Royal Oak in new location

(WXYZ) — HopCat will soon be returning to Royal Oak. The new location is on the corner of Fifth Avenue and South Main Street; it is taking over the old storefronts of Noodles & Co., Gamestop and BD Mongolian BBQ. According to a press release, this new location is...
ROYAL OAK, MI

