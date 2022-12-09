Read full article on original website
1 dead in shooting outside plant in Highland Park following group fight
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an auto parts plant in Highland Park Wednesday morning. Highland Park police say an altercation started between six men at the Faurecia plant at 13000 Oakland Park Boulevard. We're told five people jumped one individual and the fight was broken up by the security staff.
Police searching for thieves who stole an ATM out of a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are looking for a band of thieves wanted in connection with a string of crimes throughout the area. Their most recent crime happened Saturday at the Baymont Inn on 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township. According to police, the group of thieves stole...
Attorney for man charged with murdering girlfriend moves to have case tossed out
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's the trial the mother of slain school teacher Natalie Ramstrom has waited for, but Sylvia De Lap fears problems in the case against her daughter's alleged killer will result in what she believes is a killer walking free. "I thought everything was going good and...
Man accused of purchasing gun that killed DPD Officer Loren Courts to appear for plea hearing
(WXYZ) — According to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, a plea hearing and final pretrial conference will be held Monday, December 12 for Sheldon Thomas, the man accused of purchasing the gun that was used to kill Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts in July.
Detroit police introduce new non-lethal weapons, body camera upgrades
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are upgrading body cameras and adding more non-lethal weapons to give officers more choice during violent encounters with civilians. Monday, Assistant Police Chief Eric Ewing spoke at a press conference introducing the Pepper Launcher and Defense Attack Launcher. Ewing says the Defense Attack Launcher can fire a foam round up to 50 feet, while the Pepper Launcher propels a chemical irritant with a 12-foot cloud up to 100 feet away.
Mom of Pan Am Flight 103 victim from Michigan speaks out as accused bombmaker is charged
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “She loved helping other people and she wanted to be of service,” said Lelia Smith, mom of LaWanda Thomas. Smith spoke to 7 Action News on the phone about two lives lost when a terrorist bomb blew Pan Am Flight 103 out of the sky over the Scottish town of Lockerbie as it flew from London, bound for New York and then Detroit.
Mayor Duggan unveils changes to Detroit's towing system and policies
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit unveiled a revamped towing policy on Tuesday, including new contracts with seven private towing companies and changes that will prevent victims of auto theft from having to pay excessive impound or storage fees to get their vehicles back. The seven towing companies...
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
Mom demands action after she says daughter with autism bullied, attacked at bus stop
(WXYZ) — Repeated bullying at a high school bus stop in Macomb County has a local family demanding accountability. They say the school district isn't doing enough to keep students safe. Abbygale Stepp, 16, usually likes school and hanging out with her friends. But lately the junior describes getting...
Portion of I-94 in Detroit closing for bridge work starting Friday
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to close down a portion of I-94 in Detroit beginning Friday to continue work on the Second Avenue and Grand River Avenue bridges. According to MDOT, eastbound and westbound I-94 between I-75 and M-10 will be closed starting at 5...
DPD rolls out Crisis Intervention Team citywide, partnered with mental health professionals
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "When you see the green lights on the scout cars, when you see the soft uniforms, you are in safe hands with the officers," Detroit Police Department Cpl. Marcus Harris said about himself and other officers on the department's Crisis Intervention Team. The casual "soft uniform"...
Walled Lake Northern students deliver 'wants and needs' to Hamtramck elementary students for the holidays
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — This season - more than ever - people are feeling the financial pinch of those rate hikes and inflation. It is something that inspires people to step up and help those around them. That spirit of giving was on full display today at Dickinson East Elementary in Hamtramck.
Pittsfield Township residents oppose runway expansion proposal at Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The longstanding debate over Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport’s proposed 700-foot runway expansion is back on the table. The Pittsfield Charter Township facility has two runways. The turf one is 2,750 feet long and 110 feet wide. While the paved runway is 3,505 feet long and 75 feet wide. And that is the runway that airport officials have been pushing for expansion since 2009.
Will it snow on Christmas in Metro Detroit? A big pattern shift improves chances
(WXYZ) — Snow and rain have been hard to come by since Dec. 1 (Meteorological Winter), but it appears that's about to change. A mid-week storm is making its way across the country causing blizzard-like conditions in the northwest and Northern Plains, while causing severe weather in the South.
HopCat will soon be returning to Royal Oak in new location
(WXYZ) — HopCat will soon be returning to Royal Oak. The new location is on the corner of Fifth Avenue and South Main Street; it is taking over the old storefronts of Noodles & Co., Gamestop and BD Mongolian BBQ. According to a press release, this new location is...
Detroit Weather: Rain and snow on the way, just a bit tomorrow and most Wed. night and Thu.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 32°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Wednesday: A light mix of rain and a few flakes is possible, mostly in the morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 39°. Wind chills will be in the 20s. Wind: E 10-20 mph.
Avalon International Breads opening location inside Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak
Avalon International Breads is expanding to the Detroit suburbs, with a location in Royal Oak set to open this week. According to the company, the Avalon Corner Cafe will open inside Meijer's Woodward Corner Market on Wednesday morning. The market is located at the intersection of 13 Mile and Woodward.
