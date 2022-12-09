Read full article on original website
Andy Cohen Reveals Meghan Markle Was 'Gleeful' That She Had To Remind Him They Met Before
Andy Cohen and Meghan Markle met before she became the Duchess of Sussex — though the Bravo star couldn't recall their interactions. Despite the semi-awkward exchange when she reminded him, Cohen understood why Markle was "gleeful" in that moment. "I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically," the 54-year-old said on the Wednesday, November 30, episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. "I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle."Cohen appeared on Markle's Tuesday, November 29, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast,...
Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award
The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Reportedly Once Pitched a Comedy Series About Their Divorce
Hear ye, hear ye — Volume 1 of the Harry & Meghan docuseries is now out on Netflix. The first three episodes take an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into the start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, straight from the sources themselves. (How cute was it that Harry was initially drawn to a photo of Meghan with a Snapchat filter?)
it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son
FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Body Language Expert Says Doria Ragland ‘Leans Over’ Meghan Markle In Photo With Archie and Is ‘Protective’
Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, appears in the new Netflix docuseries about Meghan and Harry. One body language expert analyzed her in the series and in a recent photo.
Prince Harry thinks Royal family were surprised ‘a ginger could land such a beautiful woman’
Prince Harry reckons the Royal family were surprised that “a ginger could land such a beautiful woman.”Speaking on the hotly anticipated Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the price shared his family were “incredibly impressed” with her.“Some didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” Harry recalled, suggesting they were taken aback by her beauty and intelligence.However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as he said her being an American actress “clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning.”Meghan shared that she felt they “typecast” her as a Hollywood star.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Meghan's mom Doria Ragland said she was 'absolutely stunned' Thomas Markle reportedly staged paparazzi photos: 'That's not parenting'
Doria Ragland refused to interact with the paparazzi after Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry, according to "Harry & Meghan."
King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
Royal Author Claims Queen Elizabeth Had One Qualm About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Relationship
When she was still alive, Queen Elizabeth II maintained a positive relationship with Meghan Markle. But while the late monarch reportedly approved of the former "Suits" star from the get-go, there was one thing about Meghan's relationship with her grandson, Prince Harry, that she couldn't help but have reservations over.
Prince Harry Will ‘Find Himself Out in the Cold’ After His Netflix Documentary and Book Are Released, Says Royal Commentator
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their Netflix documentary. Also, Prince Harry's book, Spare, will be on shelves soon. One commentator thinks Prince Harry will be shunned by some after the release of the documentary and book.
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Prince Harry says he questioned Meghan Markle about what the tabloids were writing about her when they first started dating
"There were things said and things written that I had to go to her to ask. And that was the hardest piece," Prince Harry said in a new Netflix series.
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen. Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living...
Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth
Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
Holly Willoughby appears to reject Meghan Markle claim about royal family: ‘I don’t believe that’
Holly Willoughby has disagreed with a claim made by the Duchess of Sussex in relation to how formal the royal family is, even behind closed doors.The This Morning co-host defended the Princess of Wales after Meghan Markle said she was “surprised” by the formality of the Prince of Wales and Kate during the first time they met.In the second episode of the new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan, the duchess recalled how she wore “ripped jeans and was barefoot” when Prince William and Kate visited her and Prince Harry for dinner.“I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I...
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Prince Harry says men in the royal family have an 'an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold'
Prince Harry said there is a "temptation" among members of the royal family to follow their heads rather than their hearts when it comes to marriage.
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Certainly Won’t’ Be Joined by Other Royals in Netflix Docuseries
Netflix says 'Harry & Meghan' is set to include 'commentary from friends and family' but don't expect any British royals to make a surprise appearance.
