ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KERO 23 Bakersfield

Mortgage rates begin to dip, largest drop since 2008

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjKam_0jdBBJ7Y00

Mortgage rates keep falling but remain much higher than a year ago.

Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.33 percent. That's down from nearly 6.5 percent from last week and down around three-quarters of a percent from four weeks ago. The decline in rates over the last month has been the largest drop since 2008.

A spokesperson for Freddie Mac says lower rates have created no positive reaction among potential homebuyers. Mortgage rates a year ago stood at 3.1 percent.

Comments / 0

Related
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy