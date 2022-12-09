Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Consumer Prices Rose Less Than Expected in November, Up 7.1% From a Year Ago
The consumer price index rose just 0.1% from the previous month, and increased 7.1% from a year ago, compared with respective estimates of 0.3% and 7.3%. Core CPI rose 0.2% on the month and 6% on an annual basis, compared with respective estimates of 0.3% and 6.1%. Stocks roared higher...
Tesla shares fall as investors bash Musk's Twitter focus
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) shares extended declines to hit their lowest level in more than two years on Wednesday, as investors including a "fanboy" of CEO Elon Musk lashed out at Musk's distraction from the electric car company following his buy of Twitter.
