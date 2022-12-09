'Checks are going out this week': Director of voter services to poll workers

Williamsport, Pa. — "Poll worker checks are going out in the mail today," said Forrest Lehman, director of Voter Services for Lycoming County on Thursday.

An estimated $90,000 is owed to poll workers in the county.

Citing publicly known challenges with the budget and finance office, and payroll, those challenges have led to delays in issuing the checks, according to Lehman.

"Because there are regular day-to-day challenges that that office faces, and then we have the primary in May and the November election, it's an extra large amount of work that has suddenly dropped on them that they have to do," Lehman said.

Hundreds of people are tasked to work at the polls for elections in Lycoming County. "We value their work," Lehman said. "We want them to be paid, but it also has to be done in the context of all of those other day-to-day responsibilities."

The passage of Act 88 earlier this year will allow for poll workers' compensation to be reimbursable. Payment is one of the largest ticket items that is reimbursable under the Act 88 grants, and Lehman said he hopes those appropriations will fall under an annual state grant going forward.