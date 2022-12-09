Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Sporting News
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott explains why he faked Salvation Army kettle jump after game-winning TD vs. Texans
Ezekiel Elliott opted not to perform one of his signature celebrations — the Salvation Army kettle jump — after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-23 victory over the Texans in Week 14. Instead, Elliott acted like he was going to jump in the kettle after scoring...
Sporting News
Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'
The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim takes leave of absence amid disappointing season
Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim is reportedly taking a "health-related," indefinite leave of absence amid a disappointing season at 4-9.
Sporting News
Why did the Falcons bench Marcus Mariota? QB change to Desmond Ridder was 'performance-based'
The Falcons will have a new look coming out of their Week 14 bye. Marcus Mariota will no longer be their starting quarterback. Instead, third-round rookie Desmond Ridder will helm Atlanta's offense. Ridder played his college ball at Cincinnati and was the second quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft...
Sporting News
NFL world reacts to Kyler Murray injury in Cardinals-Patriots game: 'I'm absolutely sick'
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray exited the "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Patriots after just three plays with an apparent knee injury. The fourth-year signal-caller immediately fell to the turf at State Farm Stadium, sustaining a non-contact injury after a 3-yard scramble. He was immediately carted off the field and was visibly distressed, draping a towel over his head.
Sporting News
Why did the Bills sign Cole Beasley? Buffalo turns to familiar face with Odell Beckham Jr.'s status uncertain
The holiday season is a time to see familiar and friendly faces. On Tuesday, the Bills brought back Cole Beasley, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, luring the slot receiver out of a short-lived retirement. Beasley played in 2022, a two-game stint with the Buccaneers before deciding to call it a career.
Sporting News
Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, JK Dobbins, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here, and with three games on Saturday (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), fantasy owners will have less time to make some crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 15 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Rhamondre Stevenson injury puts Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris among top free-agent pickups
Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Sporting News
Patriots playoff chances: How New England can earn AFC wild card — or win AFC East — in NFL playoff picture
The Patriots (7-6) ended their two-game losing streak and got back above .500 for the 2022 NFL season after beating the Cardinals 27-13 in Arizona to close Week 14. The victory over an NFC opponent was needed coming off tough losses to the Vikings and Bills. New England is trying...
Sporting News
Tyreek Hill injury update: Dolphins WR sidelined late with ankle injury vs. Chargers
Tyreek Hill was responsible for two of the Dolphins' few highlights in Sunday night's loss to the Chargers, but he didn't come away unscathed. Hill was limited down the stretch, staying on the sideline while the Dolphins attempted to trim their deficit to one possession late in the fourth quarter.
Sporting News
DraftKings Picks Week 15: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
The byes are over, but with three Saturday games (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), the player pool for Week 15's NFL DFS main slate is still thinner than usual. Fortunately, there are still plenty of interesting matchups full of studs and sleepers, and we're banking on a few value receivers coming through in our DraftKings lineup.
Sporting News
Stanford HC Troy Taylor has different approach to rebuild than Colorado's Deion Sanders: 'We lead with love'
It took only his introductory news conference to see new Stanford football coach Troy Taylor will have a stark difference in his rebuild than another Pac-12 contemporary. Taylor, a former Cal quarterback who replaces David Shaw to lead the Cardinal, heads to Stanford after a four-year stint with FCS team Sacramento State. When asked how he would build up his new program, Taylor said remaining players on Shaw's team have a "sincere invitation" to remain on the team.
Sporting News
AFC East standings: What Dolphins' loss to Chargers means for division, wild-card races
The Dolphins' loss in Week 13 to the 49ers put their hopes of stealing the AFC East title from the Bills in jeopardy. Sunday night's loss to the Chargers in Week 14 makes the task even more difficult. Justin Herbert and the Chargers defeated Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins 23-17...
Sporting News
Dan Campbell was just as surprised as everyone else about Lions' pass to Penei Sewell: 'What the f— are we doing?'
The Lions shocked fans everywhere on Sunday with an incredibly gutsy play call in the final minutes against the Vikings. Turns out, they also shocked their own head coach. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Detroit held a 31-23 lead over Minnesota. Facing a third and 7 at the Vikings' 41, Jared Goff dropped back and tossed it right to 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who made the grab and dived forward to pick up a crucial first down.
Sporting News
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Patriots-Cardinals single-game tournaments
Week 14 closes out with a cross-conference showdown between the Patriots and Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Most casual fans might be bored by this battle of mediocre teams, but DFS contests can make any matchup more interesting. Putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup isn't easy, as Arizona has most of the high-priced talent and New England has the better defense, but we went with a chalky MVP pick and found some value sleepers who could really pay off with extra opportunities.
Sporting News
Is Kenneth Walker III playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks Week 15 Thursday Night Football
Kenneth Walker III was in contention for fantasy MVP thanks to his impressive run since taking over as the Seahawks' starting running back, but an ankle injury at least temporarily halted his Rookie of the Year campaign. After missing last week, Walker's status is in question for Thursday night's showdown against the 49ers. With backup DeeJay Dallas (ankle) also dealing with an injury, knowing the latest updates on Walker's status is crucial ahead of locking in waiver pickups and your first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
Sporting News
Week 15 Fantasy Busts: Darren Waller, Jared Goff, Evan Engram among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
At this point in the fantasy football season, it's easy to get bogged down by numbers. From matchup data to advanced stats to basic splits, it can be difficult to know what's best to look at when making start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 15 fantasy bust list, which includes Darren Waller, Jared Goff, and Evan Engram, takes it all into account and can help you avoid potential landmines that will knock you out of the fantasy playoffs.
Sporting News
Why Marcus Mariota left Falcons shortly after Arthur Smith announced Desmond Ridder as starting QB
For the Atlanta Falcons, it only seemed like a matter of time before Desmond Ridder got the starting job at quarterback. If they weren't competitive, it's likely Arthur Smith would have ridden it out with Marcus Mariota. But with them begrudgingly being cast into an NFC South race, the Falcons made the switch this week, and Smith did not mince words about why.
Sporting News
Why is Matt Patricia calling plays for Patriots? Revisiting Bill Belichick's coordinator controversy
The Patriots' offense has been under a microscope ever since reports surfaced during training camp of a disconnect between quarterback Mac Jones and some of the team's receivers. While reporters pressed Bill Belichick on who would call offensive plays, the head coach largely sidestepped the question leading up to Week...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 15: 49ers sweep Seahawks; Lions beat Jets to stay hot; Titans upset Chargers
Week 15 means we'll have football four days a week on the NFL schedule, and each day offers a must-watch game. The Thursday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks is and a chance for the nation to get a look at 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy – who has made the rise from Mr. Irrelevant to starter for a Super Bowl contender in a hurry.
Comments / 0