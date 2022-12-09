Few things are worse than big injuries during the final game of the week, and fantasy football owners were dealt a big blow when Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyler Murray exited early last Monday night. Murray's injury won't lead to any waiver-wire activity (at least not until Week 17 when Arizona plays Atlanta), but Stevenson's exit paves the way for Patriots' handcuffs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to be among the top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. If nothing else, Strong and Harris are worth adding after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO