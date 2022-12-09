Read full article on original website
Related
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says he’s willing to testify before House committee
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted early Friday morning that he does not have access to "much of his data," meaning potential testimony would be limited.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Trump brags that he 'openly and transparently' took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies that he got raise after Trump children discovered tax scheme
When Eric and Donald Trump Jr. discovered that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was cheating on his taxes, he was not disciplined, Weisselberg testified Friday.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Former Florida tax official and ex-Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg sentenced to 11 years in prison
Greenberg cooperated in investigations into 24 people — 5 have been charged, and 2 more will be indicted in the coming weeks, his lawyer said.
CNBC
DOJ asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents subpoena, reports say
The DOJ is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump or his office in contempt of court, reports say. The request was spurred by Trump's failure to comply with a subpoena demanding all documents marked classified in his possession. Trump is under criminal investigation for his removal...
HuffPost
Ex-Trump Org CFO Says Trump's Sons Raised Pay After Learning Of Scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks?. They gave him a raise, according to testimony...
Deliberations have started in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial and the judge told jurors to 'set aside' any Trump biases
The jury has been told to set aside any bias against Donald Trump. It's a tall order: one quarter of the jurors openly don't like Trump.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Congress averts partial government shutdown with short-term funding bill
Congressional lawmakers approved a short-term funding bill in a 224-201 vote, allowing an additional week to work on on a $1.7 trillion spending bill.
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
A federal judge on Friday declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with subpoena demanding that he return all classified documents he still had in his possession.
Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals
Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.He did not go into further detail...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Prosecution against Trump Organization rests early, signaling trial could end soon
The prosecution in the Trump Organization trial rested its case early, signaling a likely much speedier conclusion than expected.
Trump Org hopes to win its Manhattan tax-fraud trial with an 'ignorance' defense — a Trump hallmark
At summations Thursday, defense lawyers will argue Donald Trump and his top executives were just too trusting or distracted to knowingly commit fraud.
Comments / 1