ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Healthy, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An inmate currently serving time in California pleaded guilty to the 1986 rape and burglary of a woman in Covington. A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man this week on rape charges dating back several decades in a case authorities describe as both unusual and important.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

14, 15-year-olds could work late on school nights under Ohio Senate bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Senate passed a bill Tuesday that could make it legal for 14 and 15-year-olds to work after 7 p.m., especially on school nights. Senate Bill 251, introduced by senators Tim Schaffer (R-20) and Tina Maharath (R-3) in October 2021, unanimously passed the senate to revise the current Ohio law, which prohibits minors from working past 7 p.m.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Ohio ushers in New Year with legalized sports betting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gamblers and sports fans in Ohio will be able to bet on sports starting Jan. 1, 2023. This will allow more businesses to offer more gambling in the state than in any other part of the country. Apps, casinos, bars, grocery stores, and restaurants will have kiosks...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches bid for Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WNDU) - Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has formally started her 2024 campaign for governor. Crouch, 70, announced her campaign Monday in an online video message. She will be seeking to become Indiana’s first female governor. Crouch has served as lieutenant governor since 2017 as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy