FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Fox 19
Suspect in fatal Fairfield Walmart shooting expected to appear in court
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The suspect in a deadly Fairfield Walmart shooting that took place in May was expected to appear in court Tuesday but the hearing was moved to January 31. Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is accused of shooting and killing someone inside the Walmart Supercenter in...
Fox 19
Woman in custody after barricading herself inside stranger’s West Chester Township home
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT situation in West Chester Township has ended with a woman being placed in police custody. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Tamikia Howell, 46, entered a stranger’s home on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing community, according to West Chester Public Information Officer Barb Wilson.
Fox 19
Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An inmate currently serving time in California pleaded guilty to the 1986 rape and burglary of a woman in Covington. A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man this week on rape charges dating back several decades in a case authorities describe as both unusual and important.
Fox 19
14, 15-year-olds could work late on school nights under Ohio Senate bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Senate passed a bill Tuesday that could make it legal for 14 and 15-year-olds to work after 7 p.m., especially on school nights. Senate Bill 251, introduced by senators Tim Schaffer (R-20) and Tina Maharath (R-3) in October 2021, unanimously passed the senate to revise the current Ohio law, which prohibits minors from working past 7 p.m.
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
New sentencing ordered for student serving life in baby’s death
The Ohio Supreme Court decided that the psychological condition that a former Ohio college student was experiencing was not explained to the court at sentencing and that she had ineffective counsel.
WKRC
Local mother fears the worst after human remains found near missing son's car
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Remains were found in Hueston Woods on Wednesday. Authorities believe they are of a Fairfield Township man who has been missing for more than two years. Michael McKenney’s car was found in Hueston Woods shortly after a missing person’s report was filed, but numerous searches have come up empty.
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain snarls commute, crash closes I-71/75 at Brent Spence
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State. Strong storms packing gusty winds and widespread soaking showers are expected. Heavy rain began falling shortly after 5 a.m. More rounds of heavy rain will continue at times through Wednesday night. Wet roads caused several crashes and...
Fox 19
Ohio ushers in New Year with legalized sports betting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gamblers and sports fans in Ohio will be able to bet on sports starting Jan. 1, 2023. This will allow more businesses to offer more gambling in the state than in any other part of the country. Apps, casinos, bars, grocery stores, and restaurants will have kiosks...
Fox 19
Ohio Board of Education votes in opposition to President Biden’s proposed Title IX changes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio State Board of Education passed a resolution to push back against President Joe Biden’s plans to change Title IX. The majority of the state board opposed changing the federal anti-discrimination law to include LGTBQ+ students. Title IX, first passed in 1972, makes it illegal...
Texas Mom, Husband Arrested For Murdering Her Eight-Year-Old Son
Megan Lange and Rodolfo Reyes were arrested for murder on Monday in the strangulation death of her son, Arturo Coca, earlier in November. A Texas mother and her husband are facing capital murder charges for allegedly abusing and then strangling her 8-year-old son to death. Megan Lange, 29, and Rodolfo...
Fox 19
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches bid for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WNDU) - Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has formally started her 2024 campaign for governor. Crouch, 70, announced her campaign Monday in an online video message. She will be seeking to become Indiana’s first female governor. Crouch has served as lieutenant governor since 2017 as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s...
