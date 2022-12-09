ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything that happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have leaked

By Chris Smith
 5 days ago
Image: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th, and we’ve already seen the first trailer for the highly-anticipated conclusion of this Guardians trilogy. The trailer teases some heartbreak for the audience, something Marvel fans should already expect from this sequel. James Gunn periodically says that the movie will be a high-stakes emotional adventure. The director obviously never shared plot details for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but there’s a significant leak that might reveal everything that happens in the sequel.

There’s no way to verify the legitimacy of this leak, which is what we always tell you about MCU plot leaks. Some of them turn out to be accurate. Others don’t. But if what follows below is correct, then massive Guardians 3 spoilers follow below so stop reading now if you want to avoid them.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak

All the Guardians 3 plot teasers indicate that at least one of the Guardians might die in the upcoming events. Marvel reportedly shot multiple death scenes to prevent spoilers, but that might not have been enough. We already have a couple of reports that point to the same Guardian death for Vol. 3.

The plot leak points to the same character dying during the ensuing events.

Like many MCU plot leaks, the Guardians 3 story account comes from the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit. A user found the leak somewhere online, posting a Google-Translated version of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyNfd_0jdBAx5t00
The Guardians in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Adam Warlock isn’t necessarily a friend

Guardians 3 will introduce Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), a character we’ve been anticipating for the sequel. And he won’t be a friend to the Guardians, according to this new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak.

His mother will reportedly send Adam to kill the Guardians. He’s a “big kid” who only listens to her. The two parties fight on Knowhere, with the Guardians ultimately escaping. But Rocket (Bradley Cooper) will be so severely injured that they won’t be able to heal him.

The only solution is heading to the Counter-Earth, a huge ship that looks like a planet inside. We might have already seen the ship and planet in the first Guardians 3 trailer. The Guardians will want to infiltrate the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) to find a cure for Rocket. It’s the High Evolutionary who altered Rocket’s DNA, so this is the person who should be able to cure him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cskTk_0jdBAx5t00
Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Adam will follow them all along, and the Guardians and Adam will fight on Counter-Earth after saving Rocket. But things will get complicated, as the High Evolutionary will go after the intruders. Adam will fight the High Evolutionary and his troops.

Adam will apparently win, but he’ll need saving of its own. And Groot (Vin Diesel) might save Adam Warlock. The Guardians also fight the High Evolutionary as the Counter-Earth ship heads to Knowhere.

The ship will crash on Knowhere, but Cosmo (Maria Bakalova) will save everyone with the help of her telekinetic powers.

According to this leak and several other leaks that preceded it, Drax (Dave Bautista) is the Guardians team member who will die in Vol. 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQrs6_0jdBAx5t00
Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

How Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ends

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is depressed most of the movie, as he is still mourning Gamora. Also, the new Gamora (Zoe Saldana) doesn’t want a relationship with him. That surely makes things even worse for Quill, since she’s a constant reminder. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak says Star-Lord is drunk and sad throughout the movie’s first act.

Peter won’t realize that Warlock has arrived and he blames himself for what happened to Rocket. By the movie’s end, Peter will feel guilty and leave the Guardians team. The plot leak claims that Peter will likely return in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The new Gamora will not fall in love with Peter, and she’ll leave with her team of Ravagers by the end of the movie.

Rocket will lead the new team of Guardians. Adam, Cosmo, Groot, Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) will be on the team. Lila is another genetically altered animal that Rocket grew up with. We see her in the trailer, and she’ll also join the Guardians team under Rocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqBxM_0jdBAx5t00
Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Besides Lila, we’ll see two other animals in the movie: A walrus named Tus and a rabbit called Flor.

The new team might be known as the Annihilators, which Marvel might use for the next title in the Guardians saga. The Silver Surfer and other characters might join the Annihilators down the road.

Finally, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak says the movie will end with a dance scene featuring the entire team.

