HomePod mini expanding to three more countries

Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple’s HomePod mini is expanding to three more countries. Early this week, the company announced it would make its smart speaker available in Finland, Norway, and Sweden next Tuesday. According to MacRumors, the product is available to order in these countries’ online stores.

The HomePod mini costs around 109 euros in these countries and are available in a wide range of colors: white blue, orange, yellow, and space gray. The estimated delivery date for the smart speaker is 4-6 business days, although some units will likely be delivered next Tuesday.

At just 3.3 inches tall, the HomePod mini delivers excellent sound for a speaker of its size. Using computational audio to provide a rich experience, the product fills the room with rich 360-degree audio. With multiple HomePod mini speakers, users can play the same music throughout the house, a different song in every room, or create a stereo pair with Dolby Atmos support for an even more immersive experience.

HomePod mini now comes in three new colors. Image source: Apple

As with the full-sized HomePod, the smaller Apple smart speaker can sync up with your iPhone to send messages and deliver reminders, among other things. Siri identifies each person based on their voice, responding intelligently and allowing each person to access their apps without accidentally messing with others in your house.

The HomePod mini was first announced in 2020, and in 2021 Apple brought additional colors to it. While the company is rumored to introduce a new generation next year, Apple is still rolling out its first-gen product across different countries.

Apart from Finland, Norway, and Sweden, the HomePod mini will arrive in South Africa on December 19 and in Denmark in 2023.