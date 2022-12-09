Read full article on original website
Tottenham forward facing month out after returning from World Cup with injury
Tottenham striker Richarlison could be out for a month with an injury picked up at the World Cup.
Morocco manager Walid Regragui reacts to World Cup exit at hands of France
Morocco manager Walid Regragui has conceded that while his side were rather poor in their World Cup semi-final defeat to France, it should not detract from their achievements this tournament.
Who is still in the Argentina team from the 2014 World Cup final?
A look at which players from Argentina's 2014 World Cup squad are still part of the team in 2022.
4 things Tottenham must address following the World Cup
What Tottenham must do to improve once they return to action after the World Cup.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Croatia manager hits out at 'suspicious' penalty decision vs Argentina
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has criticised the decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final loss to La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
Brazil: Ronaldo names surprising picks for possible successors to Tite
Brazil legend Ronaldo has given his thoughts on who should replace Tite as the head coach of the Selecao, picking three foreign names.
Liverpool World Cup star flies straight to Dubai training camp
Jordan Henderson has travelled from Qatar to Liverpool's training camp in Dubai.
Argentina 3-0 Croatia: Player ratings as Messi & Alvarez lead Albiceleste to World Cup final
Argentina secured their place in the 2022 World Cup final with a statement 3-0 win against Croatia on Tuesday evening. Player ratings from the semi-final.
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit.
Steven Gerrard 'may emerge' as contender to replace Gareth Southgate
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been tipped as a possible candidate to replace Gareth Southgate should he stand down as England boss.
Lionel Scaloni defends Argentina behaviour following Netherlands win
Lionel Scaloni says claims his Argentina team behaved poorly in the World Cup win over Netherlands are 'out of touch with reality.'
Theo Hernandez & Randal Kolo Muani react to France returning to World Cup final
Semi-final goal scorers Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani have spoken of their delight of helping France reach a second consecutive World Cup final
Adam Lallana reveals his first thoughts when Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool
Adam Lallana has spoken about what he did when he first found out that Liverpool had appointed Jurgen Klopp in 2015.
Hugo Lloris admits France 'suffered & were exhausted' during World Cup semi-final win
France captain Hugo Lloris has insisted that it took a lot of physical and mental strength in order for his side to overcome Morocco and reach another World Cup final.
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan: Player ratings as Gunners seal second friendly victory
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan at the Dubai Cup.
Ronaldo backs Neymar for next World Cup despite Brazil doubts
Ronaldo believes Neymar will continue to play for Brazil and star at the next World Cup in four years
Didier Deschamps discusses 'emotion' of reaching second successive World Cup final
France head coach Didier Deschamps has admitted that he is full of 'emotion' and 'pride' after his side reached a second straight World Cup final.
