Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
UK Football lands 2023 tight end commitment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Football team continues to rebuild it’s roster for next season as they picked up a commitment from a 4-star tight end. Khamari Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 225 pound prospect was previously committed to Cincinnati, but chose to reopen his recruitment when Luke Fickell left the Bearcats.
WKYT 27
Jay Boulware named Kentucky running backs coach, special teams coordinator
LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has announced the hiring of Jay Boulware (pronounced BOWL-wear) as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator. “I’m thrilled to add Jay to our staff at Kentucky,” Stoops said. “I’ve known Jay from his time with my...
WKYT 27
After career-high 35 points, EKU’s Moreno WKYT Athlete of the Week
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The EKU men’s basketball team beat Boyce College on Saturday by 59 points, led by junior forward Michael Moreno, who had a career-high 35 points. He led all scorers in the win. “My teammates were finding me. I hit the first couple and it felt...
WKYT 27
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Police say the girl was found unharmed with her mother, Shana Carf, early Wednesday afternoon in the Winchester, Ky. area after a short pursuit on I-64.
WKYT 27
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
WKYT 27
Coroner called to scene of Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serious collision has occurred at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive. Police say a car and a truck appear to have collided head-on and ended up in the front yard of a home. The coroner was called to the scene, but no other details about...
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
WKYT 27
Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
WKYT 27
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through central and southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have Covid, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
WKYT 27
Two Ukrainian best friends find home in Nicholasville after fleeing war
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Two dear friends are in Nicholasville after escaping their country and leaving their lives behind. Lidiia and Margarita have been friends for decades. Their friendship was formed over activism to save others. Now, they are seeking refuge as their homeland is attacked. These two brave women...
WKYT 27
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
WKYT 27
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
WKYT 27
Two sentenced for 2009 murder of Lexington bar owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been sentenced for the 2009 murder of a Lexington bar owner. Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty in the death of charlie sowers. Sowers, a 71-year-old Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home in May 2009. Rachel Martin...
WKYT 27
Good Question: When do parents need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Are any of your kids planning to attend a magnet school in Lexington? Then you may want to listen to today’s Good Question. Mandy asks, when do we need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?. Fayette County Public Schools has dozens of magnet...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Pesky clouds continue to dominate the sky across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Good news, I am tracking some breaks in those clouds, which means we’ll see more sunshine on Monday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Sunshine and Snow. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST. High pressure takes...
WKYT 27
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
WKYT 27
Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
WKYT 27
18-year-old killed in Boyle County crash
BOYLE COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Boyle County Coroner. Danville police are investigating the Tuesday morning crash on Lebanon Road. According to a witness, the vehicle veered off the road, went through a field, and collided with a tree. The...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Making Some Weather Changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our work week is starting off on a chilly, but nice note here in the Commonwealth. Soak it up because we are about to change it up over the next few days. A big storm system sweeps through and brings a change to a harsh winter pattern for most of the country.
Comments / 0