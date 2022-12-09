ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

EP School Board reinstates red cord graduation honor for Class of 2023

The Eden Prairie School Board approved the administration’s proposal at its Dec. 12 meeting to reinstate a popular academic graduation honor that had been removed this summer. Board members voted 7-0 to approve the Superintendent Consent Agenda, which included a proposed student handbook change reinstating the availability of red academic recognition cords for the graduating [...]
2022 Eden Prairie holiday lights map

As you are getting ready to enjoy everything this wonderful holiday season has to offer, make sure to include an Eden Prairie holiday lights tour.  People come from far and wide to experience Eden Prairie’s dazzling spectacle of lights, and this year many residents have already set the stage for this magical adventure.   Outdoor [...]
Young voices at the polls: EPHS students express their views on the recent midterm election

Abortion, the climate crisis, inflation, and civic engagement were key issues for Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students eligible to vote in the midterm elections this past November – as well as for some who weren’t yet eligible. EPLN asked several EPHS seniors to explain their positions in order to understand the significance of the [...]
Douglas Matthew Keddie

Douglas Matthew Keddie, 48, of Eden Prairie, left us on Dec. 7, 2022, to be with our Heavenly Father. He was surrounded by family. He fought a short and difficult battle with cancer.  He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children Kayla, Cooper, and Kenzie; parents David and Carol; and siblings David Jr., Deborah, and [...]
Research shines a light on EP’s indigenous past

Research into the history of the Minnesota River on Eden Prairie’s southern boundary has uncovered more knowledge about the indigenous people who were our earlier residents. But, it’s also a reminder about how little is known and shared about this portion of EP’s past. Paul Thorp, a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC), [...]
Light rail: A year in review

The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
City budget increase of 3.2% approved

The Eden Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 6, approved a 2023 city budget that is 3.2% higher than this year’s and a 2023 city property tax levy increase that is up 4.5%. But, because of variables that include a steep rise in home values as a result of a red-hot housing market in 2021, [...]
Mikkal Henry Gust

Mikkal Henry Gust, age 84, of Eden Prairie, was born on April 3, 1938, and passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 30, 2022.  After graduating from St. Louis Park High School in 1956, he started working at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, where he spent the next four decades until retirement.  At [...]
Council to OK 2023 budget, tax levy

A final 2023 city budget and tax levy, the same as reviewed in September, are expected to be approved by the Eden Prairie City Council at its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting. The tax levy accompanying the $57,395,407 city budget would increase by 4.5% over this year. In September, the city estimated that this would increase [...]
PiM Arts student wins Venice Film Festival award

Nico Rivera, a junior at Eden Prairie’s PiM Arts High School, won the Best Student Work award at the Venice Film Festival (VIFF) last July for his independent film, “Remembrance.” Rivera wrote, directed and produced the 28-minute film and composed and performed most of the music. “Remembrance” was filmed locally in Eden Prairie, Prior Lake [...]
City receives award for adding electric vehicles to its squad car fleet

Eden Prairie is being recognized for its groundbreaking addition of battery-powered police cars to its fleet. Eden Prairie joins Dakota County and St. Cloud in receiving the Conservation Minnesota Blazing Star Award for implementing initiatives that advance conservation, climate, or the environment. The award will be presented by Conservation Minnesota at the Dec. 6 Eden [...]
City marking infected ash trees for removal

The City of Eden Prairie will mark ash trees infected with Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) with orange rings this winter. According to a city news release sent to residents on Thursday, trees on public and private property will be marked.  Property owners will be notified by mail about the need to remove any marked trees [...]
Staring Lake sledding hill, warming house open

The season’s first significant snowfall on Tuesday means the Staring Lake sledding hill is open for business. According to a posting on the city website, the sledding hill and warming house at Staring Lake Park will open beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.  People can bring their own plastic sled or inner tubes, though [...]
