Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Related
EPLN’s holiday kiosk at Eden Prairie Center mall
Monday afternoon, Mark Weber, Jeff Strate and David Lindahl took a moment to have their picture taken for Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN). The trio had just set up EPLN’s holiday kiosk at Eden Prairie Center mall. They happen to be board members of your online newspaper and are known for their community work. EPLN [...]
EP School Board reinstates red cord graduation honor for Class of 2023
The Eden Prairie School Board approved the administration’s proposal at its Dec. 12 meeting to reinstate a popular academic graduation honor that had been removed this summer. Board members voted 7-0 to approve the Superintendent Consent Agenda, which included a proposed student handbook change reinstating the availability of red academic recognition cords for the graduating [...]
Eden Prairie Lions host 49th annual Wild Game Dinner
Sixty pheasants, nine geese, and 1-1/4 deer. Those are some of the statistics – and the ingredients – that went into the making of the Eden Prairie Lions’ 49th annual Wild Game Dinner. Held annually on the first Monday in December, this year’s Dec. 5 event raised $1,745 for donation to local charities supporting the [...]
2022 Eden Prairie holiday lights map
As you are getting ready to enjoy everything this wonderful holiday season has to offer, make sure to include an Eden Prairie holiday lights tour. People come from far and wide to experience Eden Prairie’s dazzling spectacle of lights, and this year many residents have already set the stage for this magical adventure. Outdoor [...]
Young voices at the polls: EPHS students express their views on the recent midterm election
Abortion, the climate crisis, inflation, and civic engagement were key issues for Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students eligible to vote in the midterm elections this past November – as well as for some who weren’t yet eligible. EPLN asked several EPHS seniors to explain their positions in order to understand the significance of the [...]
Douglas Matthew Keddie
Douglas Matthew Keddie, 48, of Eden Prairie, left us on Dec. 7, 2022, to be with our Heavenly Father. He was surrounded by family. He fought a short and difficult battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children Kayla, Cooper, and Kenzie; parents David and Carol; and siblings David Jr., Deborah, and [...]
EPHS boys varsity basketball head coach suspended over remarks to team
David Flom, Eden Prairie High School’s head boys varsity basketball coach, was reportedly suspended by Eden Prairie Schools last week due to inappropriate remarks made to his team during a classroom session. According to a Monday report in the Star Tribune, Flom used racist language in a discussion of social media with his team during [...]
Research shines a light on EP’s indigenous past
Research into the history of the Minnesota River on Eden Prairie’s southern boundary has uncovered more knowledge about the indigenous people who were our earlier residents. But, it’s also a reminder about how little is known and shared about this portion of EP’s past. Paul Thorp, a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC), [...]
City clerk shares insights on the 2022 election process in EP
Apprehension was high in the lead-up to the Nov. 8 election, as rumors circulated on social media about potential issues with the integrity of the vote. Some state-level candidates even raised concerns without any evidence to back them up. However, the city official responsible for overseeing Eden Prairie’s election was determined to ensure a smooth, [...]
Light rail: A year in review
The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
City budget increase of 3.2% approved
The Eden Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 6, approved a 2023 city budget that is 3.2% higher than this year’s and a 2023 city property tax levy increase that is up 4.5%. But, because of variables that include a steep rise in home values as a result of a red-hot housing market in 2021, [...]
Mikkal Henry Gust
Mikkal Henry Gust, age 84, of Eden Prairie, was born on April 3, 1938, and passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 30, 2022. After graduating from St. Louis Park High School in 1956, he started working at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, where he spent the next four decades until retirement. At [...]
Lessons learned by Eagles in loss to highly-ranked Skippers
It was a teaching moment. After a lopsided loss on Tuesday night, Eden Prairie girls hockey head coach Steve Persian quickly gathered lemons and asked his squad to make their best lemonade. Despite a valiant effort, the Eagles had taken their lumps in an 8-0 loss at the hands of third-ranked Minnetonka on their home [...]
It’s a winter wonderland at Eden Prairie Center tree lot
A heavy snowstorm didn’t stop B&J Evergreen employees from welcoming customers to their Eden Prairie Center mall tree lot, featuring hundreds of fresh-cut trees and a wide array of holiday greens. Austin Graber, who has worked at the lot in front of Target and JCPenney for three years, said Tuesday’s snowstorm was keeping most customers [...]
Council to OK 2023 budget, tax levy
A final 2023 city budget and tax levy, the same as reviewed in September, are expected to be approved by the Eden Prairie City Council at its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting. The tax levy accompanying the $57,395,407 city budget would increase by 4.5% over this year. In September, the city estimated that this would increase [...]
EP Schools expects delayed buses, some schools will release buses early
Eden Prairie Schools emailed families at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to say that despite the snowstorm, schools will dismiss as normal this afternoon, except at Cedar Ridge, Oak Point, Eagle Heights, and Forest Hills. At those four schools, buses will release 10 minutes early to help minimize delays districtwide. The email said, “As our drivers take extra [...]
PiM Arts student wins Venice Film Festival award
Nico Rivera, a junior at Eden Prairie’s PiM Arts High School, won the Best Student Work award at the Venice Film Festival (VIFF) last July for his independent film, “Remembrance.” Rivera wrote, directed and produced the 28-minute film and composed and performed most of the music. “Remembrance” was filmed locally in Eden Prairie, Prior Lake [...]
City receives award for adding electric vehicles to its squad car fleet
Eden Prairie is being recognized for its groundbreaking addition of battery-powered police cars to its fleet. Eden Prairie joins Dakota County and St. Cloud in receiving the Conservation Minnesota Blazing Star Award for implementing initiatives that advance conservation, climate, or the environment. The award will be presented by Conservation Minnesota at the Dec. 6 Eden [...]
City marking infected ash trees for removal
The City of Eden Prairie will mark ash trees infected with Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) with orange rings this winter. According to a city news release sent to residents on Thursday, trees on public and private property will be marked. Property owners will be notified by mail about the need to remove any marked trees [...]
Staring Lake sledding hill, warming house open
The season’s first significant snowfall on Tuesday means the Staring Lake sledding hill is open for business. According to a posting on the city website, the sledding hill and warming house at Staring Lake Park will open beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. People can bring their own plastic sled or inner tubes, though [...]
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
846
Followers
587
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
Comments / 0