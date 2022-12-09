ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

The Associated Press

3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system hurled blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains. Several injuries were reported around Louisiana by authorities, and more than 40,000 power outages statewide as of Wednesday night. The punishing storms barreled eastward Wednesday after killing a mother and son in the northwestern part of the state a day earlier. The system spun off a suspected tornado that killed a woman Wednesday in southeast Louisiana’s St. Charles Parish and another that pummeled parts of New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes — including areas badly damaged by a March tornado.
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
cbs2iowa.com

Eastern Iowa organizations receive South Slope grants

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Monday South Slope Cooperative Communications and Aureon announced that matching charity grants have been awarded to the Amana Fire Department, North Liberty Optimist Club, and Junior. Achievement of Eastern Iowa. The Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegates funds to projects committed to the betterment of local...
Kearney Hub

Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
siouxcountyradio.com

Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds

Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
cbs2iowa.com

HHS, AARP encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As households throughout Iowa contemplate the warm glow of holiday reunions with friends and family members, HHS and AARP are reminding people of the importance of vaccinations to protect themselves and loved ones from flu and COVID-19. Flu and COVID are both serious, and sometimes deadly, respiratory viruses that spread fast in indoor environments.
B102.7

Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive

If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Hot 104.7

What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?

It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com

Friends of Iowa CASA and ICFCRB receives grant to support essential travel project

Friends of Iowa CASA and ICFCRB has received a grant from Variety - the Children’s Charity to fund the “CASA Essential Travel Project.”. The “CASA Essential Travel Project” provides gas cards to volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) to defray cost to the volunteers, especially when extensive travel is needed to advocate effectively for the children they serve.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service, so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around if you haven't already.
cbs2iowa.com

East and West High Schools prepare for 12th Annual Battle of Waterloo

Waterloo — Monday evening, Waterloo Schools announced they will be competing in the 12th Annual Battle of Waterloo Wrestling Tournament. East and West high schools are hosting the event with support from:. Experience Waterloo. Waterloo hotel/motel tax. Waterloo Sports and and Leisure Commission. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame...
KELOLAND TV

Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota DOT says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-90 in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
