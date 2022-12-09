Read full article on original website
Snow showers Thursday, turning much colder for the end of the week in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — With the bulk of our precipitation out of the way, this leaves us to now deal with falling temperatures and some light snow tomorrow and Friday. As the bulk of this system moves Northeast some leftover moisture is expected to make its...
Strong Storm System to Move Through Iowa Today Through Late Week, Details Here
A powerful pacific storm system will impact the area starting later today and going through Friday with ice, showers/thunderstorms, strong winds and even snow toward the end of the event. The full image suite for rain, snow and ice is below, so read on for the full details...
Snowmobile, off-highway vehicle registrations must be renewed in the new year in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Registrations for snowmobiles and OHVs purchased during the 2022 registration cycle expire Dec. 31 in Iowa. Any decal displayed on a machine with a 22 printed on it will no longer be valid for machines used on snowmobile trails, public ice, or the OHV parks.
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system hurled blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains. Several injuries were reported around Louisiana by authorities, and more than 40,000 power outages statewide as of Wednesday night. The punishing storms barreled eastward Wednesday after killing a mother and son in the northwestern part of the state a day earlier. The system spun off a suspected tornado that killed a woman Wednesday in southeast Louisiana’s St. Charles Parish and another that pummeled parts of New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes — including areas badly damaged by a March tornado.
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Eastern Iowa organizations receive South Slope grants
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Monday South Slope Cooperative Communications and Aureon announced that matching charity grants have been awarded to the Amana Fire Department, North Liberty Optimist Club, and Junior. Achievement of Eastern Iowa. The Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegates funds to projects committed to the betterment of local...
Man dies in northeast Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was […]
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
HHS, AARP encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As households throughout Iowa contemplate the warm glow of holiday reunions with friends and family members, HHS and AARP are reminding people of the importance of vaccinations to protect themselves and loved ones from flu and COVID-19. Flu and COVID are both serious, and sometimes deadly, respiratory viruses that spread fast in indoor environments.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?
It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Friends of Iowa CASA and ICFCRB receives grant to support essential travel project
Friends of Iowa CASA and ICFCRB has received a grant from Variety - the Children’s Charity to fund the “CASA Essential Travel Project.”. The “CASA Essential Travel Project” provides gas cards to volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) to defray cost to the volunteers, especially when extensive travel is needed to advocate effectively for the children they serve.
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
4 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service, so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around if you haven't already.
East and West High Schools prepare for 12th Annual Battle of Waterloo
Waterloo — Monday evening, Waterloo Schools announced they will be competing in the 12th Annual Battle of Waterloo Wrestling Tournament. East and West high schools are hosting the event with support from:. Experience Waterloo. Waterloo hotel/motel tax. Waterloo Sports and and Leisure Commission. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame...
Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota DOT says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-90 in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
