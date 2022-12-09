Read full article on original website
Related
Rockwood Borough residents build a park to commemorate veterans
Rockwood Borough in Somerset County is home to over 150 active veterans. That’s why one group has formed the 'Rockwood Veterans and Community Park' committee and decided to revamp an old demolished lot into a community park and veteran’s memorial in order to honor those who served. Recently,...
The Founder of Johnstown's Gravesite: A Closer Look Ahead of the City's 133rd Anniversary
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It's no secret that the City of Johnstown in Cambria County has been battling violent crime and population decline. But when taking a look back at the history of the city, we see that there is hope, as Johnstown has bounced back time and time again.
Centre County scraps plans to create county-operated health department
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Centre County government administrators now say they are no longer interested in the idea of establishing a county-wide health department. The county was looking at working with State College Borough in the feasibility of establishing what’s known as an Act 315 county health department.
Centre Co. officials seeking funding to install 'Narcan boxes' inside gov't buildings
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Emergency medical boxes aimed at reversing the effects of opioid overdoses may soon be available in several Centre County government buildings. Centre County officials want to put what’s called "Naloxone boxes" in the courthouse and several other buildings. Each box would contain a...
Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program sponsors free RAMP trainings
According to the CDC, 29 people die every day due to drunk driving, that’s one person every 50 minutes. These numbers spike even more during the holidays, but one initiative in Cambria county is hoping to decrease these alcohol-related events. RAMP stands for ‘ Responsible Alcohol Management Program.” This...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Johnstown firefighters rescue dog from flood channel
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A heart-warming rescue was caught on camera over the weekend in Johnstown. Video was captured Sunday evening hours after the dog, Bruce, had disappeared. He was later spotted stuck in a flood channel near Fairfield Avenue. The Johnstown Fire Department was called to help...
Lawyers challenge legality of winning bid for license for Centre Co. casino project
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The proposed casino project in Centre County was discussed Wednesday during a hearing before the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, but there was no decision on the fate of the project as lawyers suggest it could be years before related issues are decided in court.
'It's out of control': Coroner says Cambria County on pace for record drug overdose deaths
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Each blue pin on the maps in Coroner Jeff Lees’ office shows an overdose death in Cambria County. “This is not just about numbers this is about human lives lost,” Lees said Wednesday. “The pain and suffering these families go through is horrific.”
Family of late Gallitzin fire chief displaced by fire just weeks before Christmas
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A Gallitzin family is facing another tragedy this year and just two weeks away from Christmas. On Saturday evening, multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at the home of the late Gallitzin Fire Chief. The current Gallitzin Fire Chief, Jim...
Winter storm to bring snow, ice to our region Thursday
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Clouds roll in on Wednesday and mixture of ice, snow, and rain arrives for Thursday. Winter Storm Watches and Ice Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of this storm system. Our southern counties, such as Cambria and Somerset should expect more ice than snow, while...
Johnstown Motel set to be condemned
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Towne Manor motel in Johnstown has been condemned by city officials for what they call poor living conditions. The legal notice was posted on the motel doors Monday afternoon and now residents have just forty-eight hours to leave. About a dozen people have been...
Soon-to-be retired fire director weighs in on how Vol. FDs may change in years to come
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — With the upcoming retirement of the Centre region's long time fire director, will it spark changes for the State College-based Alpha Fire Company?. The department remains primarily a volunteer unit but how long can it retain that status?. When you combine the number of...
PSP: Ohio pair charged for assaulting, robbing Bedford resident; two others still wanted
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say two Ohio men are behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing a local resident last month inside a Cumberland Valley Township home. Investigators say on Nov. 24th, troopers were dispatched to a residence along Bedford Valley Road for...
Police: Bedford man accused of threatening, assaulting pregnant woman
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Bedford Borough Police Department say a local man is behind bars after he was accused of repeatedly threatening and assaulting a pregnant woman. Police say on Friday, Dec. 9th, officers were dispatched to UPMC Bedford for an assault patient. Authorities say...
Co-Principal in Punxsutawney arrested for 3rd time in 4 months, court documents say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested for the third time in the last four months, criminal dockets filed in Jefferson County show. According to the criminal complaints, 45-year-old Paul Hetrick was arrested in September for DUI, was subsequently arrested in...
DA: Clearfield man enters plea in child molestation case; trial cancelled
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say the trial for a man accused of having "inappropriate behavior" with a young girl has been cancelled after he entered a plea agreement. Online court records show that the trial for 36-year-old Zachary Hess was scheduled to begin this...
Hearing continued for Johnstown man accused of tying up, assaulting women
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The preliminary hearing was continued Tuesday for a Johnstown man accused of tying up and assaulting multiple women. Daniel Boyer was arrested in September after investigators say they discovered three women tied up in a trip-wired home along Ebensburg Road. Daniel Boyer faces charges related...
APD: Witness describes fight outside Altoona bar as 'World War III;' trio charged
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say three men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a fight outside an Altoona-area bar. Police say on June 4th, officers were dispatched to the area of the Black and Gold Tavern for a report of...
Police: Man accused of breaking into State College convenience store, assaulting officer
State College, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the State College Police Department say a Centre County man is behind bars, accused of breaking into a local convenience store over the weekend and then assaulting one of the officers during his arrest. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched early...
'High-speed internet is a necessity:' state officials work to bridge local digital divide
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — "In today’s world, having access to high-speed internet is a necessity." That's the message behind the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority's "listening sessions" being held across the Commonwealth this week. One of those eight sessions was held Tuesday afternoon at the Glencoe United Church...
