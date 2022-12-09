ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Rockwood Borough residents build a park to commemorate veterans

Rockwood Borough in Somerset County is home to over 150 active veterans. That’s why one group has formed the 'Rockwood Veterans and Community Park' committee and decided to revamp an old demolished lot into a community park and veteran’s memorial in order to honor those who served. Recently,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Centre County scraps plans to create county-operated health department

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Centre County government administrators now say they are no longer interested in the idea of establishing a county-wide health department. The county was looking at working with State College Borough in the feasibility of establishing what’s known as an Act 315 county health department.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Centre Co. officials seeking funding to install 'Narcan boxes' inside gov't buildings

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Emergency medical boxes aimed at reversing the effects of opioid overdoses may soon be available in several Centre County government buildings. Centre County officials want to put what’s called "Naloxone boxes" in the courthouse and several other buildings. Each box would contain a...
WJAC TV

Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program sponsors free RAMP trainings

According to the CDC, 29 people die every day due to drunk driving, that’s one person every 50 minutes. These numbers spike even more during the holidays, but one initiative in Cambria county is hoping to decrease these alcohol-related events. RAMP stands for ‘ Responsible Alcohol Management Program.” This...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Johnstown firefighters rescue dog from flood channel

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A heart-warming rescue was caught on camera over the weekend in Johnstown. Video was captured Sunday evening hours after the dog, Bruce, had disappeared. He was later spotted stuck in a flood channel near Fairfield Avenue. The Johnstown Fire Department was called to help...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Winter storm to bring snow, ice to our region Thursday

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Clouds roll in on Wednesday and mixture of ice, snow, and rain arrives for Thursday. Winter Storm Watches and Ice Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of this storm system. Our southern counties, such as Cambria and Somerset should expect more ice than snow, while...
SOMERSET, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown Motel set to be condemned

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Towne Manor motel in Johnstown has been condemned by city officials for what they call poor living conditions. The legal notice was posted on the motel doors Monday afternoon and now residents have just forty-eight hours to leave. About a dozen people have been...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Hearing continued for Johnstown man accused of tying up, assaulting women

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The preliminary hearing was continued Tuesday for a Johnstown man accused of tying up and assaulting multiple women. Daniel Boyer was arrested in September after investigators say they discovered three women tied up in a trip-wired home along Ebensburg Road. Daniel Boyer faces charges related...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy