ELMHURST, Ill. (CITC) — Thousands in a Chicago suburb are calling for change after video surfaced of a student with special needs being thrown to the ground by a classmate. The incident took place in a York Community High School bathroom Thursday. In a video called "deeply disturbing" by Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 (District 205), a student with special needs is seen being shoved to the ground. As he stands up to seemingly hide in a bathroom stall, several others continue taunting him.

ELMHURST, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO