Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Washington man indicted in fires at Jehovah's Witness halls
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who is already in federal custody on weapons and hate crime charges has been indicted in a series of arsons at Jehovah's Witness kingdom halls, authorities announced Wednesday. Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release that the new charges...
spectrumnews1.com
A final wish: Loved ones plan birthday parade for 4-year-old terminal cancer patient
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — For the past couple of weeks, Heather Krings and her husband Jack take shifts staying at the hospital with their youngest daughter, Delaney. Less than two months ago, Delaney Krings was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. She is just 4-years-old. “It’s something that’s not treatable...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm wallops state for several days
A dynamic winter storm will drive in all types of precipitation across the state for the next several days. Impacts could be pretty significant for portions of the state. Travel may become extremely dangerous at times due to snow and ice accumulations on the roads. Heavy snow and a coating of ice could also lead to some power outages.
spectrumnews1.com
Events, cross promotion key to small town Main Street success
MT. HOREB, Wis. — Many small towns across Wisconsin count on holiday shoppers coming from larger cities nearby. In the case of Mt. Horeb, that means getting Madison-area residents to make the 25 minute drive down Highway 18 to shop in town. Rachel Lacasse-Ford serves as the executive director...
Comments / 0