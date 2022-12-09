Read full article on original website
Related
Euromonitor reveals their top 100 city destinations for 2022
The Euromonitor Index looks at cities seen as having a thriving tourism operation with good potential for investment, with strong technological advancements.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0